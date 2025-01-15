Endeavor should've been Bakugo's mentor in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia emphasizes that mentorship is a vital element in shaping young Heroes. It allows them to harness their quirks and understand their responsibilities. Katsuki Bakugo, famous for his explosive temperament and powerful abilities, has been guided by Best Jeanist and other Pro Heroes in the series.

However, Enji Todoroki aka Endeavor could have been a great mentor for the blonde. The pair share several similarities, which might have fostered a mentor-student dynamic built on mutual understanding. This would have enabled the Flame Hero to guide Bakugo better in perfecting his explosive power and controlling his temper.

Quirks aside, Bakugo could learn a fair bit about humility and responsibility from Endeavor’s personal journey toward redemption and emotional growth.

My Hero Academia: Endeavor-Bakugo could have made a great mentor-mentee duo

Endeavor in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

It is worth noting that Katsuki Bakugo and Enji Todoroki aka Endeavor are not all that different. Their characters hold similar points, and when placed side by side, indicate a potentially successful teacher-student duo. This would be akin to Toshinori Yagi aka All Might mentoring and guiding Izuku Midoriya aka Deku.

Both Endeavor and Bakugo showcased a fiery temperament and a relentless ambition to prove themselves. Bakugo’s desire to be the Number 1 Hero and outshine Deku mirrors Endeavor’s undying pursuit to one-up All Might. Such a similar struggle would likely establish a sturdy foundation of mutual understanding between them, as both valued strength and determination quite highly.

Endeavor was a victim, facing the backlash of having unchecked ambition. Bakugo could learn from this and channel his own drive in a better way to save him from the pitfalls of his past errors.

Next, Bakugo and Endeavor possessed fire-based Quirks. Thus, Endeavor would be a natural mentor for Bakugo, given his efficiency and precision in using Hellflame. Bakugo could gain valuable insights like minimal energy waste, controlling heat levels, and balancing offense with defense.

Bakugo in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

A significant upside of pairing Bakugo and Endeavor lies in the latter's personal growth and redemption arc. Initially blinded by his ambition to surpass All Might, Endeavor turned into a monster for those around him, especially his family. However, his realization of it all, and his grasping of how important humility and responsibility were exposed sides Bakugo could draw inspiration from.

Though fiercely independent, Bakugo was actually shackled. He was tied down by insecurity, vulnerability, and self-awareness. This was especially evident after he acknowledged his shortcomings and apologized to Deku.

With Endeavor as his mentor, Bakugo would understand the balance of inner personal drive with empathy and emotional intelligence. This also ties into those they behaved terribly towards, specifically Rei and Deku. It is later that their eyes opened to the torment they were dishing out, which they regretted.

Moving on, Endeavor and Bakugo are the biggest examples of characters striving for redemption, in different ways. The former needed to rebuild his family's trust and prove himself a worthy father and Symbol of Peace. Elsewhere, Bakugo sought to inspire others through his strength.

The obstacles Endeavor faced whilst traversing this complex path could give Bakugo a foundation for improving himself, showing him that being a Hero exceeds physical capabilities.

Finally, and more of a comedic addition, would be Endeavor and Bakugo's response to their fans. Both characters had substantial fan bases as they acquired Pro Hero status. But their record with fan interactions has been poor, like when Bakugo yelled at a fan and his Hero rating subsequently dropped.

As mentor and mentee, it would be likely that they improve this aspect and become better in fans' eyes.

Final thoughts

Todoroki family hosts Deku and Bakugo in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The potential mentor-mentee relationship between Bakugo and Endeavor in My Hero Academia underscores how mutual understanding, shared experiences, and personal growth could create a transformative dynamic. Both characters are fiercely determined and driven, carrying the burden of their past errors, making the Flame Hero an ideal guru for Bakugo.

Moreover, his prowess with his Fire-based Quirk and journey of redemption would have served as great truths for Bakugo. Along with Quirk refinement, he would develop emotionally as a Hero. Again, under Endeavor's tutelage, Bakugo might have grasped the correct way to channel his insecurities and ambitions positively, whilst balancing his intensity with empathy and humility.

Finally, their struggles being so parallel highlights how Endeavor could push Bakugo to evolve into a Hero who leads with both strength and responsibility. No doubt, an Endeavor-Bakugo partnership would have been highly comedic and dramatic, but simultaneously pushed both to true heroism.

