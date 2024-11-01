9 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could become the Symbol of Peace in My Hero Academia 

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have become some of the most popular and influential characters to emerge in recent years, with Satoru Gojo being the most prominent. Although Gege Akutami's battle shonen characters have numerous layers to their personalities, they essentially embody the good side of humanity, which is the focus of the entire story. Jujutsu Kaisen also repopularized the "strongest one" trope with Satoru Gojo.

Kōhei Horikoshi’s series, My Hero Academia, focused on the "strongest one" trope through All Might, who became the Symbol of Peace and simultaneously embodied order, peace, and hope. While many factors contribute to All Might's status as the Symbol of Hope, examining the overall personality traits and moral stances of Jujutsu Kaisen characters allows viewers to identify those who could become the Symbol of Peace.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Satoru Gojo, Yuki Tsukumo, Yuji Itadori and 6 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could become the Symbol of Peace

1) Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Satoru Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo, the strongest character within the Jujutsu Kaisen series, holds numerous concepts along with the responsibility of being the strongest and a strong moral compass. Given his overwhelming strength and his genuine hope for a peaceful and better future, he could easily become a Symbol of Peace.

Although his overconfident personality might seem unfitting for such a title, his morals and strength are more than enough to justify it.

2) Yuki Tsukumo

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo is another special-grade sorcerer introduced during the Hidden Inventory arc as someone actively pursuing a world without cursed spirits. While she is portrayed as a brash and impulsive sorcerer, her motives, strength, outlook on life, and her willingness to address the root issue of cursed spirits make her one of the best candidates for becoming a Symbol of Peace.

3) Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori is the protagonist of the series and currently one of the powerful sorcerers left. He is another candidate for becoming the Symbol of Peace.

Among the large cast of Jujutsu Kaisen characters, he alone carries human spirit along with a very straightforward moral compass. Although Yuji lacks an ambitious goal or overwhelming strength, his tenacity and ability to see value in every individual make him a prime candidate for the Symbol of Peace.

4) Aoi Todo

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Todo (Image via MAPPA)

Aoi Todo is inarguably one of the most charismatic and fan-favorite characters in the series, second only to Satoru Gojo himself. Though his introduction painted him as a brute, later appearances reveal his overwhelming intellect, which, combined with a simple yet effective cursed technique, makes him one of the strongest and smartest sorcerers in the story.

Todo's character revolves around his charisma and his ability to uplift others, specifically Yuji. While he may lack the sheer strength typically associated with a Symbol of Peace, his ideals, inherent goodness, and hero-like nature make him one of the closest characters to All Might, the actual Symbol of Peace, in terms of personality traits.

5) Kento Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami was one of the earliest Jujutsu Kaisen characters introduced and served as Yuji Itadori's mentor until the Shibuya Incident arc. While his demeanor paints him as cold-hearted and rather gloomy, his morals lie elsewhere.

Nanami possesses a very strong moral compass and a heavy sense of responsibility toward others, whether the general public or his associates. All these qualities make him another sorcerer who could serve as the Symbol of Peace.

6) Hakari

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Hakari (Image via Shueisha)

Hakari, one of the few first-grade sorcerers, is a very unconventional character within Jujutsu Kaisen. The combination of strength, confidence, and hope makes him a potential Symbol of Peace.

His abilities, which make him invincible for a certain period, contribute to his potential as a Symbol of Peace. Moreover, his uplifting demeanor, belief in freedom, and inherently good nature make him a sorcerer who could justify this title.

7) Yuta Okkotsu

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is the only special-grade sorcerer currently alive and the former protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is another character with overwhelming strength befitting that of a Symbol of Peace.

However, his overly gloomy personality could hinder his ability to truly exemplify this title, despite his good nature.

8) Maki

Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Maki (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin is one of the most popular characters in the series and someone who, alongside Yuji Itadori, has an indomitable human spirit trope. While her personality leans toward a darker side that doesn’t suit a Symbol of Peace like All Might, her strength and benevolent nature allow her to be a candidate for this position.

9) Higuruma

Higuruma as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hiromi Higuruma was initially introduced as an antagonist but later joined the main cast as a benevolent side character. His personality is one of the gloomiest and least charismatic, rivaling that of Yuta Okkotsu. However, his strong moral compass and pursuit of justice make him a prime candidate to be the Symbol of Peace, albeit with a significant drawback in terms of strength.

Final Thoughts

Given the overall gloomy and gritty tone of Gege Akutami's story, the characters' efficacy as the Symbol of Peace becomes quite questionable. While none of the characters, other than Satoru Gojo, would be able to fully embody what All Might stood for, this does not detract from the inherent good nature of the characters, which is essential for becoming the Symbol of Peace.

