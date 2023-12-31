Over the years, the vast world of anime has dealt with all kinds of themes and represented them in their own unique ways. As such, the exploration of complex human traits often finds its representation through characters embodying the seven deadly sins - lust, greed, gluttony, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride.

These fundamental vices, which are deeply embedded in human nature, often find their way into the anime world, often featuring characters of a series embodying these moral failings. The presence of these sins add more complexity and depth to a character's personality and plays a key role in determining their growth throughout the story. That said, let's take a look at every anime with characters based on the seven sins.

Every anime with characters embodying the seven deadly sins of humanity

1) The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins series (image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

As the name of the series suggests, this anime perfectly represents the seven sins of humanity through its titular characters. The story follows a group of powerful knights called the Seven Deadly Sins, with the main protagonist Meliodas representing the Sin of Wrath. Alongside him, other central characters, such as Diane, represents the Sin of Envy, whereas Escanor represents the Sin of Pride.

This series perfectly navigates the complexities of these sins, delving into each characters' past, motivations, and inner conflicts. Wihout a doubt, this series is a compelling exploration of human nature and the eternal battle aganst the seven deadly sins of humanity.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood series (image via Studio Bones)

Hailed as one of the best, if not the best, series of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood explores the concept of the seven sins. The Homunculi, who serve as major antagonists of the series, embody each of these sins.

Created by the Homunculus Father, the Homunculi personify the sins and provide a deeper understanding of them through their actions and interactions. Furthermore, the narrative also focuses on the protagonists' struggles to overcome these sins through means of sacrifice and redemption.

3) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist anime (image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

The Blue Exorcist series features characters whose personalities represent the themes of the seven sins of humanity, although they aren't explicitly named as such. The protagonist of the series, Rin Okumura, who one day discovers that he is the very first son of Satan, represents the Sin of Wrath, due to his often fiery temper and inability to control his anger, especially when provoked by others.

On the other hand, Rin's brother Yukio often exhibits traits of the Sin of Pride, stemming from his achievements. Another character named Mephisto Pheles, a high-ranking demon and administrator at True Cross Academy, displays traits of the Sin of Envy through his fascination with humanity and their capacity for free will.

In conclusion

All of the above listed anime series features characters or themes inspired by the seven deadly sins of humanity to varying degrees. The exploration of the vices within these anime serves as a crucial reminder of the various struggles that defines the existence of each person in the world, which leaves a lasting impact on the viewers.