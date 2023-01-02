Every Ninja Rank in Naruto and their order

Much like the real world, the Naruto universe is rife with rankings across its organization system. As it happens, one's abilities and achievements determine the ninja rankings within the franchise. After passing the Written Test, the Exam on the Ninja Scrolls, and the Ninja Academy Test, a student graduates and is given the lowest rank, Genin. Students who demonstrate great ninjutsu competence and pass the written exam and an exam on the history of the ninja world are given the title of Chūnin, which is the next rank after Genin.

In the Naruto franchise, one's ninja ranks is determined by aptitude and competency. Genin, Chūnin, Jōnin, and Kage are the four ninja ranks. Only after passing the Chūnin Exams is a person able to attain the rank of Chūnin. To become a Jōnin, one must complete the first three ninja ranks.

Traditional Ninja Ranks in Naruto

Genin

Genin of the next genration (Image via Pierrot Studios)

In Naruto, the ninjas with the lowest level and greatest strength variation are known as Genin (meaning ‘low level’). When they train to become ninjas, the ninjas begin to contribute to the prosperity of their community by being assigned to missions that the locals find enjoyable. As such, they are frequently assigned to D-rank or, occasionally, C-rank assignments, which involve basic physical labor that pose the fewest dangers.

Chūnin

Chūnin overseeing the Chūnin Exams (Image via Pierrot Studios)

A Chūnin (meaning ‘middle level’) is generally allotted to a shinobi who has excelled in leadership and combat at a high level while maintaining the traditional ninja way of life. They can be assigned to missions with a C-rank or B-rank. In Naruto, Shino Aburame and Iruka Umino are two examples of Chūnin who go on to work as Academy instructors.

With a Jōnin's (generally the Team captain) permission, a Genin has the chance to take the promotion exam twice a year, and if they pass, they can advance to the Chūnin level. The Chūnin Exams traditionally involve a written examination, a test of skill and fortitude, and a test of battle acumen.

Jōnin

Konoha's Jōnins (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Jōnin (meaning ‘high level’) are typically military captains who are very talented and experienced shinobi. Jōnin often have access to two different forms of elemental chakra and, occasionally, chakra shape manipulation. Jōnin frequently travels alone on missions and receives A-rank missions. However, if they have enough experience, they are also assigned S-rank missions, which are considered to be the greatest difficulty.

Within the franchise, young shinobis are often advised to become Jōnin. In Naruto, the shinobi will be promoted if enough villagers and the appropriate Kage agree that they are deserving of the rank. Participating in the Jōnin Exam is another way to become a Jōnin within the anime. Moreover, a three-person Genin squad may be under the supervision of a ninja who has attained the rank of Jōnin.

Kage

The new generation of Kages (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Literally meaning ‘shadow’, the Kage is the highest official position within the shinobi organizational system in the Naruto universe. This is a title reserved only for a Hidden Village’s official leader. Collectively, the five Kage are known as the Gokage (meaning ‘Five Shadows’). Kage are typically in charge of managing all of the village's operations, including deciding whether or not to send ninjas on dangerous missions. Additionally, the Kage of a village is regarded as its most formidable shinobi.

Hashirama Senju was the first Kage in Naruto to exist after being chosen by the people of his village and nation, and he created the title shortly after Konohagakure was founded. After this post was established, other countries hailed the newly established unique system and quickly started to imitate the social structure.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 (10/23) Happy Birthday to the God of Shinobi, Head of the Senju Clan & the 1st Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju. #naruto (10/23) Happy Birthday to the God of Shinobi, Head of the Senju Clan & the 1st Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju. #naruto https://t.co/CjtV8b0yI4

The process for choosing a Kage appears to vary from village to village. For instance, the Third Raikage's son in Kumo automatically became the Fourth Raikage after his death due to a decision made many years prior. Meanwhile, the Hokage in Konoha usually chooses their successor.

If the Hokage passes away or becomes incapable before they can choose a successor, the choice is made by the daimyō of the Land of Fire, who is guided by his committee, the village elders, the Jōnin Commander, and a representative of the Anbu. Following this, the Jōnin of Konoha provides their approval for this appointment. Apart from that, a Kage who decides to retire continues to have the title for the rest of their life and can help the new Kage with decisions and other duties.

Non-traditional ninja ranks and groups

Anbu

Konoha's Anbu (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The Anbu (meaning ‘Dark Side’), short for Ansatsu Senjutsu Tokushu Butai (or ‘Special Assassination and Tactical Squad’), are covert operatives of capable ninjas that are dispatched by their village leader. Apparently, there are no true ranks within the Anbu. Team leadership and hierarchy seem to be based on merit and experience. Moreover, the leaders of the teams are called Squad Leaders or Squad Captains, a position held in high regard.

Due to the difficult tasks in an Anbu's profession, one's personality is dictated by their ability to join the force, resulting in the rejection of a talented shinobi whose disposition don't fit with the organization's. Achieving youngsters are scouted to eventually enroll as early as the Academy. The village chief selects potential shinobi based on their unique qualities and unique skills. Moreover, age, upbringing, gender, or previous ranks achieved have no bearing on this choice whatsoever.

elizy @Elizy430919321 @fhdsgsfhds34

Itachi water bullets are stated to be light speed and kurenai dodged it and itachi is faster than kurenai @Gojooo517 Normal Anbu are State MD to be light speed and kid itachi was an anbu a top teir for that matter so that already make kid itachi ftl Edo tensei itachi should be higher thanItachi water bullets are stated to be light speed and kurenai dodged it and itachi is faster than kurenai @fhdsgsfhds34 @Gojooo517 Normal Anbu are State MD to be light speed and kid itachi was an anbu a top teir for that matter so that already make kid itachi ftl Edo tensei itachi should be higher thanItachi water bullets are stated to be light speed and kurenai dodged it and itachi is faster than kurenai https://t.co/mPpfLbzikM

In Naruto, Anbu black ops frequently appear on significant missions inside and around their respective villages, although they are mostly charged with assassinations or dealing with trouble elsewhere. They carry out missions involving high risks, such as infiltrating into enemy territory, dealing with highly powerful ninjas, tracking, surveillance, questioning enemy ninjas to gather intelligence, and tasks requiring exceptionally trained shinobis to defend the village from high-level threats.

Renowned Anbu from Konoha includes Kakashi, Yamato, Shisui, and Itachi. Anbu can generally be identified through the masks they don to conceal their identity.

Sannin

Orochimaru, Tsunade and Jiraiya, the Sannins (Image via Pierrot Studios)

A title specifically bestowed upon Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru by Hanzo, the Salamander, to embody the best shinobi of the generation. It is a known fact that each of the aforementioned ninjas gained much fame during the events of the Third Shinobi World War.

Coincidentally, each and every member of Team Seven was personally trained by one of them: Naruto by Jiraiya, Sakura by Tsunade, and Sasuke by Orochimaru. The three members of Team Seven are thus commonly referred to as the ‘New Sannin’.

In conclusion

Shinobi of different ranks (Image via Pierrot Studios)

The shinobi organizational system is one that is widely adopted across nations. While the system is effective in classifying a fellow shinobi’s strength and skillset, there are some exceptions to the contrary.

For instance, although Naruto and Sasuke are technically classified as Genin, they have achieved skills far beyond that of a Genin. Additionally, by the end of the series, the two are considered the strongest in the world, with Naruto being the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke serving as the Shadow Hokage of Konoha.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes