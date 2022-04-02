10 Naruto Chunins who never became jonins, ranked based on strength

Naruto is set in a world where there are multiple countries and villages, each having a system that measures the strength of the shinobis. There is a ninja ranking system that categorizes the shinobis based on their overall combat abilities.

Chunin rank is pretty basic and most shinobis need to pass that in order to be assigned missions. However, over the course of the series, there were plenty of characters that could have climbed the ranking system, but didn’t do so.

Naruto: Ranking the chunins that never became a jonin during the course of the series

10) Iruka

Iruka is arguably one of the weakest characters on the list. That being said, his specialty doesn’t lie in his skills as a shinobi but as an instructor. He has every quality that a good teacher should have, and is skilled enough to teach the students at the academy. However, he is not that well-versed in combat since he clearly struggled against Mizuki during the earlier stages of the series.

9) Mizuki

Mizuki from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Mizuki didn’t really receive much screen time and the only time fans witnessed him fight was against Iruka and genin Naruto. He betrayed the village and tricked Naruto into stealing a forbidden scroll. However, his ability to fight wasn’t all that great since he was defeated by Iruka and genin Naruto which shows just how weak he was. He never became a jonin during the course of the series.

8) Kotetsu

Kotetsu from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Kotetsu is one of the shinobis that guards the gates of Konohagakure. While we haven’t seen him fight all that much, he is someone that specializes in genjutsu, which requires precise chakra control since it plays around with the senses of the target. He too became a chunin and didn’t really climb up the ninja ranking system after that. He even cast a genjutsu during the chunin exams and attempted to attack Sasuke to gauge his strength.

7) Ino

Ino is a strong character in the Naruto series who has exceptional sensory perception. She is capable of using three nature transformations and specializes in the use of her clan’s technique as well. Her Mind Transfer technique is quite useful when she’s operating with a team. Her role in the Ino-Shika-cho team is vital since she can pick the slightest traces of chakra around her.

6) Tenten

Tenten is a unique character in the Naruto series whose true potential was not realized due to poor writing. She is a weapons expert which gives her a level of versatility in combat that few people have. She can fight close and long range depending on her enemy. While Tenten is clearly a jonin level ninja, she never really climbed past the chunin level during the course of the series.

5) Kiba

Kiba Inuzuka (image via Pierrot)

Kiba is another strong character and his abilities were showcased during the chunin exams. He fights with his trusted partner, Akamaru, a ninja dog. He is a taijutsu specialist who utilizes speed and strength while synchronizing his attacks with Akamaru. If not for Naruto’s durability, Kiba could have won that fight but he was defeated by the protagonist in the most unconventional manner. He too didn’t become a jonin, and in Boruto is a local TV celebrity.

4) Choji

Choji Akimichi (image via Pierrot)

There are very few characters on this list that can match Choji’s raw power. His clan specializes in the ability to convert calories into chakra which is why they are seen eating quite often. Choji loved eating food and sometimes even skipped training in order to satisfy his hunger pangs. Choji showed his strength when he fought against the Gedo Statue during the Fourth Great Ninja War. He too didn’t go past the chunin rank despite being a jonin level shinobi.

3) Shino

Shino Aburame specializes in the use of insects that feed on the target’s chakra. He is a well-rounded shinobi who is good in combat and can also carry out reconnaissance effectively. In the Boruto series, he became an instructor at the academy and didn’t become a jonin. He still is a chunin at this stage of the series, and it seems like he’s enjoying his position as a teacher in the academy.

2) Hinata

Bonamize 🌊🌙 @bonamize Rant thread about Hinata and her general role in the story (anime like manga) Rant thread about Hinata and her general role in the story (anime like manga) https://t.co/AtcRslQ2Pg

Hinata hails from the Hyuga clan who possesses the Byakugan dojutsu. This allows the user to look at the flow of chakra and the chakra points which is incredibly useful in fights. Her Gentle Fist allows her to puncture critical chakra rendering her enemy immobile. She is a strong character who specializes in taijutsu and also has a near 360 degree view while fighting anyone. She didn’t become a jonin and pressed pause on her life as a ninja when she married Naruto and gave birth to two beautiful children.

1) Obito

There is no doubt that Obito is the strongest character on this list. He graduated from the academy and went on to pass the chunin exams as well. When he was 13, he was presumed to be dead and therefore, didn’t get to climb up the ninja ranking. He also went on to become one of the biggest antagonists in the series and was a major reason why the Fourth Great Ninja War took place. Obito hailed from the Uchiha clan and was able to utilize the full potential of his Sharingan.

Edited by Somava Das