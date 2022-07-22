Every way the Black Clover time-skip will change the game

The preview section for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump #34 recently leaked and teased some major information for author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series. Two teases have been released, both of which reinforce the fact that the series is indeed returning for its final saga.

The previous Black Clover issue solidified Asta and his friends’ victory over the Dark Triad and Lucifero, as well as revealing Julius Novachrono to truly be Lucius Zogratis. The series went on hiatus immediately after this revelation, leaving fans wondering how the final saga would be set up in the aftermath of this victory.

After a three-month hiatus from serialisation, the series is finally set to return and has its means of advancing to its final saga in place. Follow along as this article explains why the latest news regarding the Black Clover series will absolutely change the game for the series.

Black Clover preview for next issue teases time-skip, and “those who become the Strongest Wizard King”

How Black Clover’s time-skip will change the game

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? Black Clover Ch-332 Preview:A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers Black Clover Ch-332 Preview: A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/2lRN1Gmh4R

As mentioned above, the preview section for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump #34 issue celebrated the imminent return of Black Clover with a tease. Tabata seems to have decided for his series to take a one-year time-skip following the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Furthermore, the tease suggests an important meeting to be featured in the upcoming issue, which Asta and others will attend.

A second tease suggests that fans will see "those who become the Strongest Wizard King" in one of the upcoming issues, if not the chapter that will be released right away. While it's unlikely that Asta or Yuno will become the Wizard King anytime soon, there could be developments in the near future that catapult them to that level.

One of the most intriguing fallouts from the time-skip will be the status of Julius Novachrono, also known as Lucius Zogratis. It’s unknown whether his true identity has been kept secret all this time or whether it was discovered. If the current situation is the former, then it’s entirely likely that this teased meeting will be called by Julius, who will then reveal his true identity.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga:"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga: "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers https://t.co/8gVw9tOiz4

If it’s the latter, however, then fans will most likely see this meeting called by whoever the next Wizard King has become since Julius’ betraying the Clover Kingdom. This also likely means the final conflict of the series will be teased, which will presumably end up being a massive war between the Four Kingdoms and Lucius’ army of Devils and other supernatural warriors.

There’s also the question of how much Asta and Yuno will have grown in a year’s time since their last fight, as well as where the two are right now. This isn't Tabata's first time-skip in Black Clover, and the previous one saw both young mages become far more powerful than they were before.

Yuno’s case in particular is interesting, given his meeting his birth mother and being asked to become the prince of the Spade Kingdom once more. He seemed to be dedicated to remaining in the Clover Kingdom and becoming the Wizard King, but it’s possible that political pressure during the time-skip forced him to alter his plans.

Finally, one of the most impactful aspects of the time-skip, if Lucius Zogratis’ identity is already publicly known, Yami Sukehiro’s reaction to the betrayal of his best friend will be interesting to see. He’s already someone who values camaraderie and friendship quite highly, especially so with Julius, who he considers his first friend.

There's little doubt that Black Clover's time-skip will completely alter the game for the manga. Regardless of how Yuki Tabata chooses to implement these effects, readers and fans will find them to be incredibly engaging and captivating.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga and film news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far