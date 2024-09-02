Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 review: J.C. Staff maintains momentum by raising the stakes

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 review was positive overall. There were a few glaring issues in this episode, which have been seen at regular intervals. That aside, the episode had all the elements to keep fans entertained and hooked to the series.

J.C. Staff’s animation was on par with some of the previous episodes. However, there are no signs of improvement, and the current animation studio seems to maintain the same standards set by the previous studio.

The episode also showed Natsu and his comrades forced to fight their guild members. The White Mage is a nuisance to this guild, and the main characters will try their best to defeat her without having to harm their guild members.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 review: J.C. Staff continues to tease fans with flashes of brilliance

The animation studio didn’t particularly show any improvement in the overall animation. The quality was on par with previous episodes, and therefore, fans didn’t have much to complain about. There was one instance that had the entire fanbase excited. The White Mage ordered Laxus to punch through a thick ice wall cast by Gray Fullbuster. The caster didn’t think it would be broken easily, but Laxus managed to obliterate it in one shot.

This particular animation sequence was well done and gave fans hope that the animation studio would do justice to some future fights. However, this seems to be a recurring pattern the studio has displayed, and the animation sequence in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 is no exception. While fans hope to be proven wrong, this won’t likely happen in the upcoming episodes.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 review: The episode continues to have fans hooked to the series by ending it with a cliffhanger

Most shonen titles often employ this tactic to keep fans hooked, ensuring their viewership doesn’t drop the upcoming week. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 did the same, ending the episode with a nail-biter. Gajeel and Natsu previously fought when they weren’t in the same guild. It was an exciting fight between two Dragon Slayers, and fans eagerly look forward to any anime rematch.

However, a rematch involving Natsu Dragneel and Gajeel had the entire fanbase feeling hyped. This strategy was good on the studio’s part, as they have total control over how much content they can adapt in an episode. Choosing to end it on this note left fans wanting more.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 review: Nine episodes in, and there is plenty of room for improvement

The White Mage as seen in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 (Image via J.C. Staff)

While Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 was entertaining on many fronts, there are plenty of elements that need to be worked on for the series to reach new heights. Based on what the manga has so far, the anime has the potential to perform much better if certain things are altered. As shown in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 9 and the previous episodes, the animation studio can stop with the gratuitous fan service, which the fanbase doesn’t particularly like.

If the animation studio also worked to improve the animation quality, the fight sequences would be much more enjoyable. The manga has enough content to make the anime adaptation successful, but J.C. Staff must step up and show what they’re made of.

