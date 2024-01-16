Fanmade Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project entry deserves to be a part of the real thing

While the 2024 calendar year has some incredibly exciting anime series and films lined up for release, one which is often not discussed in the limelight is Dragon Ball Daima. Although likely due in part to the divisiveness of the series thus far, it’s nevertheless perplexing to see one of the biggest anime franchise’s next entries receive such little discussion.

This could be in part due to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, which seems to be the primary aspect of the franchise which fans are currently concerning themselves with. However, this isn’t as surprising as it may seem considering that the Project will see several other world famous mangaka recreate the beloved volume covers of the original series.

Likewise, many Dragon Ball fans have taken to making their own potential entries into the project, with many of them flying relatively under the radar in the series’ general community. This trend, however, has seemingly been foiled by X (formerly Twitter) user and apparent series fan @KIN_MACHINA, whose fanmade entry into the Project is receiving great traction online.

Fan-made Dragon Ball volume 1 cover deserves to be in the real Super Gallery Project

The fan-made art

As seen above, X user @KIN_MACHINA decided to make their own entry into the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, choosing to recreate the first volume of the original series overall. The original volume, and likewise @KIN_MACHINA’s art, features a young Goku with Power Pole in hand riding the series’ draconic mascot, Shenron.

Whereas the original volume cover from Toriyama is in the classic artstyle for the series, @KIN_MACHINA seemingly went for a more realistic approach, at least when it comes to Goku. His proportions are more human-like, and his overall redesign is certainly closer to a realistic depiction of how Kid Goku would look rather than an anime-influenced style.

Shenron, however, does appear to retain more of the classic Dragon Ball artstyle in his design. Essentially all that seems to change in @KIN_MACHINA’s version is that the dragon is given more teeth in general, as well as more realistic looking teeth. His skin color is also turned from the distinct and bright forest green to a more muted yellow-ish green color.

The Super Gallery Project is a means of celebrating the 40th anniversary of author and illustrator Akira Toriyama’s overarching series, which began in November 1984. Each month, a new mangaka will redesign one of the original series’ 42 volume covers in their own art style and image. It is presumed, but not confirmed, that the Super Gallery Project’s completion in November of this year will lead directly into the premiere of the franchise’s new Daima anime.

Fan reaction

Fan reactions to the Dragon Ball artwork as seen on X (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unsurprisingly, fans are praising @KIN_MACHINA’s fanmade entry into the Super Gallery Project. General compliments are numerous in the replies to the original post, with some fans specifically sharing their hopes that the artwork is used in some official capacity for the franchise.

Others are simply sharing their assessment of the artwork, praising its overall aesthetic and sharing their intent to use it as lock screens for their phone, or in other capacities. It’s clear that @KIN_MACHINA has struck gold with this redesign, with fans outwardly hoping to see it used in the project itself.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.