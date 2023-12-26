One Punch Man creator gives Goku Saitama's goofiness for Dragon Ball Super Gallery anniversary project

Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project welcomes a surprising addition to its esteemed team: Yusuke Murata, the acclaimed creator of One Punch Man. In this unexpected collaboration, Murata brings his artistic brilliance to the forefront, taking on the illustration duties for Volume 12.

Despite the varying tones and themes between One Punch Man and Dragon Ball, these two iconic series have frequently found themselves in shared conversations within the anime community. Yusuke Murata's illustration of Volume 12 marks a significant juncture in the lifetimes of both series, encapsulating a unique moment in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Dragon Ball Super Gallery: Yusuke Murata's illustration of volume 12

Expand Tweet

Yusuke Murata has become one of the most relevant manga artists in recent times due to the rising popularity of One Punch Man. Now, in a surprising and delightful twist, Murata has lent his artistic prowess to the hallowed pages of the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. Specifically, he took on the illustration duties for Dragon Ball Volume 12, infusing his distinctive style into the legendary series.

Sui Ishida, the author and illustrator of Tokyo Ghoul and Choujin X, did the previous illustration, and the December edition was done by Yusuke Murata. The name of the next artist taking part in the project isn't known yet.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, orchestrated by Saikyo Jump magazine, has transformed into an enthralling stage for revered manga artists to reinterpret and visually overhaul specific volumes of Dragon Ball on a monthly basis.

Expand Tweet

The initiative showcases an illustrious lineup of contributors, featuring luminaries such as Masashi Kishimoto, Tite Kubo, Tatsuki Fujimoto, Koyoharu Gotouge, and Yuki Tabata. Each artist infuses their unique creative touch into an assigned volume, resulting in a rich and varied homage to the franchise's remarkable four-decade legacy.

Yusuke Murata's unexpected contribution to the Super Gallery Project, particularly his reinterpretation of Dragon Ball Volume 12, has received widespread acclaim. Known for his outstanding artwork in One Punch Man, Murata not only showcases his artistic prowess but also infuses a touch of Saitama's distinctive goofiness into the Dragon Ball universe.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Yusuke Murata's illustration of Volume 12 has stood out as one of the few exceptionally well-received contributions to the project. Fans appreciate the seamless integration of his artistic brilliance with the iconic Dragon Ball imagery, creating a blend that resonates positively within the community.

Final Thoughts

The project will go on until November 2024 and will undoubtedly see many more renowned artists. Yusuke Murata, Sui Ishida, and Katsura Hoshino are a few of the authors who have managed to gain unanimous approval from the fans due to their illustrations in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project.