Fans celebrating Black Clover anime's 6-year anniversary proves the series is far from dead

The Black Clover anime hasn't released a new episode since mid-2021, and the series is still going strong, as proven by the reception of this year's movie, Sword of the Wizard King. Now, the online reactions to the anime's 6th anniversary are another testament to the relevance and popularity of Yuki Tabata's series and its modern legacy in the medium.

It's uncertain when the Black Clover anime will make a comeback, but it is important to point out that it is very likely to happen. The series is way too popular and big to be forgotten, especially when there are now precedents like Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation, which is a huge example of a major Shonen franchise coming back in a big way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover anime.

"We hope it will come back": Fans celebrate Black Clover anime's 6th anniversary

Expand Tweet

The Black Clover anime is well-regarded now, but the series had to work its way to the top because Studio Pierrot apparently didn't believe in the project. Sure, that studio had a lot of experience in the shonen genre with the likes of Naruto, Bleach, and Yu Yu Hakusho. Still, Black Clover was viewed as something that wouldn't hit their target audience, which affected the initial episodes.

The big hero of this project was director Tatsuya Yoshihara, who persevered with the anime and even went as far as picking up freelance artists and animators for the series. Several individuals in the Japanese animation industry got their first major job with Black Clover, and while the initial quality of their work was dubious due to a lack of experience, it progressively got better and much more enjoyable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All of this is important and worth pointing out because it shows how the anime had a rough start, much like Yuki Tabata's manga, and went on to become a very successful series and franchise. This can be proven by the fact that the anime ended its 170-episode run in 2021, and the fandom is still talking about it online.

The series is often regarded alongside Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man as one of the most prominent new Shonen series of the last decade.

Unfortunately, the Black Clover anime doesn't have any updates on its future since Tabata has left Shonen Jump to get a publication schedule more suitable for his health. However, considering its popularity and with precedents such as Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War anime, it is almost impossible that the series will not come back in the coming years.

The premise and appeal of the series

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the Black Clover anime and manga didn't have the greatest of starts. The premise was criticized for being similar to Naruto. In a middle-age-inspired world, Asta is a young man who can't use magic in a society filled with people who can practice it easily, so he decides he wants to be the Wizard King and prove his worth to everybody.

The initial premise is certainly very similar to Masashi Kishimoto's manga. But as the story progresses, author Yuki Tabata manages to inject his own personality and style. As the series progresses, the world-building becomes much stronger, and Asta, while maintaining the classic shonen protagonist traits of Luffy, Goku, or Naruto, becomes more compelling and grows with each challenge.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Hopefully, the Black Clover anime will make a comeback in the near future, as it has proven to be a growing franchise in recent times. The Sword of the Wizard King movie's success and recent anniversary celebrations have shown that many fans want to see more of Asta's journey to become the Wizard King.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.