Fans go crazy on Twitter as One Piece Chapter 1054 brings Shanks back, updates fans on Sabo and more

One Piece Chapter 1054 scanlations were released earlier today, much to the joy of fans everywhere.

This marks the series’ unofficial return from hiatus, with the official return coming with the issue’s official release on Sunday, July 24. The issue will be available on Viz Media’s MANGAPlus service and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription app.

Among the highlights of One Piece Chapter 1054 are the return of Shanks and the introduction of Kurouma, an investigator for the Marines. The news of Sabo’s status as a symbol of the Revolutionary Army and its ideals also has fans excited and relieved.

This article fully breaks down fan reactions to the latest unofficial issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage here unless otherwise stated.

One Piece Chapter 1054 scanlations blow fans' minds with Sabo’s safety, Shanks’ new goal

As mentioned earlier, the unofficial scanlations for One Piece Chapter 1054 were released today.

Fans seem incredibly happy with the issue, with some even calling it a perfect return from hiatus for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus.

Many fans are particularly honing in on the return of Shanks. He is seen reminiscing about his past with Luffy.

While he refuses to see Luffy at this very moment (despite being in the seas near Wano), he does clearly miss his protege and wants to reunite with him soon.

His flashback to stealing the Gum-Gum Fruit and his time spent with Luffy in Foosha Village particularly resonated with readers.

Fans are also overjoyed that Shanks has finally declared his intent to join the race for One Piece at the end of his appearance.

Other fans are discussing the revelations made in One Piece Chapter 1054’s third act. In this act, Sabo is dubbed the “Flame Emperor” and becomes a global symbol of revolution.

Readers are particularly impressed with the issue’s final page, which sees Sabo’s likeness being celebrated by revolutionaries in an unknown country.

These same revolutionaries are also seen celebrating Luffy becoming Yonko, leading fans to emphasize just how impressive the two brothers are.

Sabo, in particular, is being lauded by fans for successfully leading an offensive against two Marine Admirals, one of whom has been shown to be ruthless and pursuant in the past.

Readers also seem to be particularly impressed with Akainu, who shows no signs of backing down despite the Marines' and World Government’s credibility rapidly diminishing. Many seem to be anxiously awaiting whatever his counteroffensive will be.

Overall, much of the fanbase seems pleased with One Piece Chapter 1054.

No details divulged on this One Piece issue should be susceptible to different interpretations via official translations. This means the overall positive reviews should remain with the official release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary continues.

