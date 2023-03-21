Farming Life in Another World episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Farming Life in Another World episode 12 has garnered a lot of attention as it is the final episode of the whole series. The episode has certainly created hype on prominent social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

11 out of the show's 12 episodes have already premiered and the next one is set to arrive on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Farming Life in Another World is a wonderful anime adaptation of Kinosuke Naito's eponymous light novel. It has garnered a good amount of popularity since its debut in January 2023 for its mind-blowing plot, amazing characters, and smooth animation. The story has arrived at a crucial spot as the series is about to get its grand finale.

Farming Life in Another World episode 12 is the season finale and is set to premiere this coming Friday

Release date and time, where to watch

The next episode of Farming Life in Another World is set to be the season's last episode and will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023. It will premiere at different times depending on time zones around the world:

Japan Standard Time: 12 am on Friday, March 24, 2023

Indonesian Western Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023

Malaysia Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023

China Standard Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023

Korea Standard Time: 1 am on Friday, March 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023

The 12th episode of Farming Life in Another World will be uploaded on Crunchyroll at the aforementioned times. One can watch the episode with English subs and Japanese audio at the time of its release.

Additionally, those who want to see the whole series can watch it on the same streaming platform as they have all the episodes in chronological order.

What to expect from episode 12?

As there are no new spoilers that have been released yet, it is expected that the story will pick up from where the 11th episode drew to a close. The 12th episode of Farming Life in Another World will likely see Lulucy give birth to her child and begin a new chapter in her life.

Although Dryme did not feature in the last episode and has previously played a recurring role, he may also make an appearance. In addition, the Demon Kingdom ought to shortly reach a settlement with the community.

Overall, the episode is expected to wind up all its loose threads and bring closure to the story this season.

What happened in episode 11

Farming Life In Another World. (Image via Zero-G)

In Farming Life in Another Planet episode 11, Hiraku continued with his daily routine of running the village, farming, watching over everyone, upholding village security, and training warriors even as Ru's pregnancy progressed. Ru and Flora's 4,000-year-old grandpa, Vampire Progenitor Vargryfe, also arrived out of nowhere.

Upon his arrival, Vargryfe presented the neighborhood with a grand piano in celebration of the pregnancy. As the trio was too afraid to play it at first, Hiraku bought a less costly model for them to practise on. However, he subsequently regretted it because their practice prevented him from obtaining any rest.

Ru's pregnancy is uncommon since vampires generally give birth by transforming another human into a vampire. The pregnancy was so beautiful that the priests told the Great Tree Village that they would be guarding it.

About the anime

Hiraku of Farming Life In Another World was given a terminal illness diagnosis, but is later miraculously recovered by God. He is then taken to a made-up world of his choice in his newly recovered state, where God gives him strong agricultural equipment to help him make the most of his second chance.

On his new planet, Hiraku must rely on the God-gifted multifunctional agricultural tools as well as the wisdom from his previous existence. His little home ultimately develops into a community that is home to numerous species, including vampires, elves, angels, and even dragons. With Hiraku's help, the town transforms into Big Tree Village - a vibrant, carefree, and humorous agricultural community in another universe where joy never ends.

