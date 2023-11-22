Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Produced by Telecom Animation Film, Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7 is much awaited by the audience after it succeeded in gaining fans around the globe. The story follows Percival accompanied by Nasiens, on their way to Camelot to find Ironside.

Nakaba Suzuki’s spin-off manga series based on The Seven Deadly Sins has received positive acclaim from fans and critics since the show premiered on October 8, 2023. The plot, voice acting, animation, and music perfectly capture the essence and allure of the original manga. Moreover, a few characters from the Seven Deadly Sins series are also included in the anime.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7 to witness the gathering of heroes

Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7 will be broadcast on November 26, 2023, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its nationwide network of 28 stations. The same will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The release timings of Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 8 for different regions are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time Sunday, November 26 4:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Saturday, November 25 11:30 pm Central Standard Time Sunday, November 26 5 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 26 1:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 26 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 26 7:30 am Central European Standard Time Sunday, November 26 1 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, November 26 9:30 am Philippines time Sunday, November 26 3:30 pm

Recap of the previous episode

The episode introduced Lady Anne who reveals that she and her father are in a very dangerous situation. Duke Galden, Anne's father ends up bowing before Ironside to assure the safety of the people of Sistana. Ironside is accused by Anne of lying in front of the villagers and almost killed as a result of her disobedience.

The heroes are tasked with either dispersing the fragments or destroying the artifact entirely because Sistana's people are about to be harvested. A confrontation with Ironside is inevitable if they hope to survive.

What to expect in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7?

The battle between the heroes and Ironside will reach its climax in Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 1 episode 7. The Coffin is a potent magic artifact that has the ability to seal the Demon King and his army but also destroy Britannia, so they must stop it from activating. The battle is sure to captivate viewers as they witness Percival being pushed to his limit as he strives to avenge his grandfather.

For admirers of tales of fantasy and The Seven Deadly Sins, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a must-watch anime. The anime provides an innovative and captivating viewpoint on the world of Britannia and its mythological heroes. The characters, animation, and storyline of the anime are sure to keep viewers and fans all the way through.

