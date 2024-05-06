Frieza is the Lucifer of Dragon Ball & his fallen angels have been around all along

In the world of Dragon Ball, Frieza holds the title of Universal Emperor, yet his strength and actions often evoke comparisons to a God of Destruction.

While the original manga series does not see him get any close to the position, the doujinshi series Dragon Ball Kakumei sees Frieza take over the prestigious position. Surprisingly, soon after he took over the position, he acted too similar to Lucifer.

Dragon Ball Kakumei is a fan-made manga series that depicts the events that take place after the Tournament of Power. After Universe 7 won the tournament, Android 17 wished for all the erased universes to be restored.

In the original series, only the universes that were erased during the tournament were restored. However, in the doujinshi series, every universe that previously existed was brought back.

How did Frieza become the Lucifer of the Dragon Ball universe?

Angels and Gods from the erased universes (Image via Darkows, REENKO, Poisson Labo)

In the doujinshi series, after Android 17 wished for all the erased universes to be brought back, seven additional universes other than the ones introduced in the original manga, were brought back. With that, 19 universes existed within the series' verse. This included the 18 known universes and one unknown universe called Universe 0.

However, this was not a pleasant reunion. Immediately after getting restored, the Gods of Destruction and angels of universes 13 to 18 arrived at Zeno's palace to confront the Grand Priest. Headed by the mother of all angels, this group wished to get rid of the divine hierarchy and abolish the trial that the father of angels was so obsessed with.

Mother of Angels as seen in the doujinshi manga (Image via Darkows, REENKO, Poisson Labo)

While fans might expect all these characters to be newly introduced, the God of Destruction of Universe 18 appeared as a familiar face - none other than Frieza himself. It seemed that after getting revived by Whis at the end of the Tournament of Power, he went after Universe 18's God of Destruction and killed him. Right after, Frieza took over the vacant position.

One might expect that the mother of angels would be furious due to this action. But surprisingly, after sensing Frieza's bloodlust, potential, and thirst for power, the mother of all angels granted him hidden powers. This was similar to how Gohan and Krillin got an energy boost from Guru in the franchise's Namek Saga. But in Frieza's case, he could now use God's energy. This means that, if necessary, he could also fight Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus.

Golden Frieza as seen in the doujinshi manga (Image via Darkows, REENKO, Poisson Labo)

When examining events in the Bible, Lucifer rebelled against God to remove agency, ensuring that no one would have the ability to sin against God. This would essentially mean that no soul would be lost, and they would be able to return sinless to the presence of Heavenly Father without the need for a Savior.

Comparing these events to those depicted in the doujinshi manga, they do seem similar. Both scenarios have one side demanding the removal of some systems from a higher power. In this light, Frieza can be compared to Lucifer as he rebelled against the existing Gods and angels with the previously erased gods and angels, which can essentially be compared to fallen angels.

From this perspective, it's reasonable to assert that Frieza is the Lucifer of the franchise. The only unfortunate fact about this comparison is that Dragon Ball Kakumei is a fan-made series.

