Will Dragon Ball Kakumei actually be animated? Likelihood of adaptation's completion, explored

Dragon Ball Kakumei and the news about it getting an anime adaptation has gained traction in recent weeks, but things seem to be a bit complicated as of now. The series has a great concept - exploring the aftermath of the Tournament of Power, but the nature of this being a fan-made project should lower people's expectations at the moment.

While fans have always appreciated fanfics and Dragon Ball Kakumei is very well done in terms of storytelling and art, the viability of this project and whether Dragon Ball Kakumei can be seen on the small screen in the coming years merits a discussion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Kakumei series.

Dragon Ball Kakumei and the viability of having an anime adaptation

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Kakumei got a lot of people's attention because of the amazing art and because it explored a very interesting concept: the role of the Angels in the series, the other universes that were erased by Zeno, and a major story without Goku involved in it. All of this contributed to it being a very popular fan-made manga, but people were surprised when it was announced that it was going to get an anime adaptation this year.

This fan-made manga explores a different direction following the events of the Tournament of Power: Android 17's wish to bring back the universes erased by Zeno also led to the return of those who were deleted before the tournament took place. It turns out that they were extremely different and one of their actions led to sealing Goku to keep away from the action.

This leads to the likes of Gohan and Vegeta having a much greater role in the story, having to rally the troops and get help from other universes to face this new threat. This leads to both characters traveling across the multiverse to make allies. The story also introduces new enemies, making it one of the most popular fanfics in the Dragon Ball franchise at the moment.

The possible future of this anime

Expand Tweet

While the idea of watching this Dragon Ball Kakumei project being turned into an anime is very exciting, it's also important to not have a lot of expectations about it. The most obvious reason is that this is a fan project, so no professional studio in the anime industry like MAPPA or Ufotable is going to adapt it, because, naturally, Dragon Ball doesn't belong to them.

Therefore, it's worth pointing out that this isn't something created by professionals on animation, but rather made by people who have a lot of passion and love for the Dragon Ball franchise. They are not doing this for a living, so elements such as personal life and time restrictions can lead to this project not being fully completed, which is already shown in the manga's short run of chapters so far.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Kakumei has built a strong following in recent years and one hopes that the anime adaptation will do a great job. However, it is also important that fans have reasonable expectations because this is a fan-made project and there are a lot of different variables that come with that.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.