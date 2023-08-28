What is the Dragon Ball Kakumei anime? Adaptation and the original doujinshi, explained

With the announcement of Dragon Ball Kakumei having made its rounds online, fans of the franchise have been patiently waiting for any updates from the creators of the series. Previously, one of the creators revealed Goku and Beerus's character designs, after which fans have been left expecting a release date.

Dragon Ball is written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. While the original series and the sequel series were released decades ago, the creator released a third series in 2015 that saw Goku, Vegeta, and the others get mixed up in matters involving Gods of Destruction and parallel universes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Kakumei doujinshi.

Dragon Ball Kakumei anime will adapt the first chapter of the doujinshi for now

Vegeta as seen in the doujinshi series (Image via Poisson Labo)

Dragon Ball Kakumei is a fan-made series or doujinshi that is based on the characters and story of the original series. A doujinshi is a wider term for self-published works, the stories for which are often derived from existing works and are created by amateurs. This may include art from professional artists to make the product ready for publishing.

As for Dragon Ball Kakumei doujinshi, it is a French doujinshi that was created by three people - REENKO, Poisson Labo, and Darkows. The manga is currently available to read on WEBTOONS and Manga Draft.

While the doujinshi is popular among the fanbase, it won't be receiving an anime adaptation from TOEI Animation. Hence, the creators decided to get the anime adapted by themselves. As announced by the Twitter account @ReenkoDBK, the anime is being animated by @PoissonLabo, which is why it may take some time to release.

Additionally, the creator will only be animating the first chapter of the series for now. As announced by REENKO previously, the anime character designs are inspired by Shintani's style, i.e., the one that was used in Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

What is the doujinshi about?

Trunks and Goten as seen in the doujinshi series (Image via Darkows, REENKO, Poisson Labo)

Dragon Ball Kakumei is a fan-made depiction of the story that takes place after the Tournament of Power. The doujinshi kicks off with the end of the tournament as Goku and Frieza manage to defeat Jiren and win the competition. Following that, Android 17 gets to make a wish using the Super Dragon Balls.

Similar to the ending of Dragon Ball Super anime, the android wishes for the erased universes to be restored. However, besides the erased universes at the Tournament of Power, other universes that were formerly erased also get restored.

Broly as seen in Dragon Ball Kakumei (Image via Darkows, REENKO, Poisson Labo)

Immediately after, an unknown individual attacked the Zeno palace and forced the Grand Master to fight him. This led to a situation where Goku and the others prepared to face the impending universe-wide battle.

As the anime will only be animating the first chapter for now, fans can majorly expect the episode to feature an exhilarating fight between Goku and Beerus. This will be followed by the infiltration of Zeno's Palace by a mysterious female from Universe 19.

