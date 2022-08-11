Veteran mangaka draws Anya and Yor from Spy X Family for a comiket Doujinshi

It seems that Tatsuya Endo’s smash-hit Spy X Family manga series has inspired more than just an anime adaptation. Veteran mangaka Kenichi Sonoda, best known for Gunsmith Cats and Riding Bean, has regularly participated in Comiket (essentially a grassroots doujinshi market) where he self-publishes Megaton Punch.

For this weekend’s upcoming event, he drew Spy X Family’s Yor and Anya Forger for the cover of his aforementioned self-published series. Sonoda works under the circle name of “Ganso Sonoda-ya,” which translates to Progenitor Sonoda’s Shop.

Spy X Family’s Yor and Anya in Sonoda’s style celebrates the veteran mangaka’s status

As aforementioned, veteran mangaka Kenichi Sonoda recently drew Yor and Anya Forger in his own, trademark style as a cover for his Megaton Punch doujinshi. The Forgers originally come from Tatsuya Endo’s Spy X Family smash-hit manga series, which has become one of Shueisha’s most praised and liked offerings.

Sonoda drew the Forgers as a celebration of the upcoming Comiket event this weekend, which is essentially a convention-style gathering for doujinshi artists to promote and sell their work. Sonoda’s flagship doujinshi series, Megaton Punch, drew the Forgers as a special cover for the upcoming issue of his series.

Sonoda will also have at his booth this weekend's several merchandise for his Bean Bandit manga series, one of his most popular works. The merchandise announced via his Twitter account includes a Blu-Ray DVD, an official doujinshi for the series, and a fan book as well.

The blurb of Spy X Family

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy X Family follows the story of Westalis spy, Twilight, who is sent on a mission to the Eastern country of Ostania. His goal is to get acquainted with Donovan Desmond, a key political figure who is also the Chairman of the National Unity Party. Twilight’s goal is to prevent Desmond and the party from igniting a war between the two countries.

However, Desmond rarely appears in social gatherings, with a few appearances limited to Eden Academy events between parents of students. Thus, Twilight’s mission is to find a child and a wife in order to infiltrate Eden Academy and Desmond’s inner circle. This eventually brings together the telepathic Anya and hitwoman Yor Forger, the latter two are the characters whom Sonoda drew.

Thus, the three start living together as a fake family, hiding their true goals, powers, and jobs from one another while also trying to manage the legitimate feelings the three grow to have for each other. The series’ manga most recently published its 66th issue, while the anime is set to return in a matter of months for the second cour of season one.

