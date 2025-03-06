Gachiakuta chapter 130: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 130 is slated to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the varying time zones, most international fans outside the nation can read the chapter on March 11, 2025. Given the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, readers can enjoy the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

In the previous chapter, Rudo and Follo settled their misunderstanding and became friends. Meanwhile, Gris and Enjin asked Follo whether he would like to join the Cleaners. After an initial hesitation, Follo takes up on the offer. Besides Follo, Amo joins Rudo and others as a new member of Cleaners. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 130.

Gachiakuta chapter 130 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 130 will be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in most countries, while the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 130, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 130?

Tamsy, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 130 on Kodansha's K Manga service, which can be accessed as the app and web versions.

Yet, the service is limited to the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, and Brazil. Notably, fans must buy coins to read every chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 129 recap

Expand Tweet

Gachiakuta chapter 129, titled Joining the Team, begins with Rudo and Follo finally becoming buddies after their mission. Meanwhile, Tamsy feels he can live with what has happened. He decides to postpone his sinister plans with Rudo. Tamsy thinks the higher Rudo flies, the more it will hurt when he falls.

Meanwhile, Enjin mocks Rudo and Follo for fighting during the mission. At the same time, the duo talks about their misunderstanding. At any rate, Gris congratulates Follo on becoming a Giver. Thus, they have come up with a proposal: Enjin and Gris invite Follo to join Akuta.

Follo and August in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Initially, Follo declines the offer. However, when August goes to him with a Cleaner's uniform he freshly prepared for the boy, Follo changes his mind. Gris, Enjin, and others warmly welcome Follo into their team, who will now fight alongside Rudo and others.

While everyone is busy celebrating Follo's new role as a Cleaner, Amo arrives at the scene from nowhere. She shocks Rudo and others with her new appearance. The chapter showcases Amo wearing new clothes and her hair neatly set up. Riyo enters the room alongside Amo and reveals how she "fixed up" Amo. The chapter ends with the revelation that Amo too has decided to join the Cleaners.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 130? (speculative)

Amo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 130 might show more of Follo and Amo, since they have both joined the Cleaners.

After successfully clearing the mission, Rudo might take another assignment. Besides that, the chapter could mark the beginning of a new mini-arc.

