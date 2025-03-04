Kagurabachi chapter 71: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 71 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence, its upcoming chapter should release next week. Kagurabachi manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Chihiro trying to master the grip switch for the White Purity Style. Amidst this, Hiruhiko took their battle to the rooftop, where Chihiro witnessed Iori in action. Seeing Iori's precise movements inspired Chihiro to perfect the Iai White Purity Style.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 71 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 71 will be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 71 will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 9 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 9 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 9 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 9 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 9 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 9 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 10

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 71?

Hiruhiko as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 71 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While the manga is available to read for free, that is only applicable for the first three and last three chapters of the series. If someone wants to read the remaining chapters, they will require a premium membership.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Kagurabachi chapter 70 Recap

Hiruhiko as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 70, titled Iai White Purity Style, saw Chihiro wanting to perfect the White Purity Style while fighting Hiruhiko. He was having trouble with the grip switch, while Hiruhiko managed to perform an incredible imitation of the technique.

Ad

The manga later saw Hiruhiko taking their battle to the rooftop. Chihiro tried to recall any hint to perfect the White Purity Style. That's when he witnessed Iori in action on the rooftop. Her precise movements inspired Chihiro to perfect the White Purity Style Iai and use it to cut down Hiruhiko.

What to expect from Kagurabachi chapter 71?

Iori and Ikura as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 71 will most likely reveal if Hiruhiko survived after Chihiro's attack. While Chihiro finally perfected the White Purity Style Iai, Hiruhiko's end seemed too quick, given the build-up to it. There is a good chance the Hishaku member may get back up to resume fighting the protagonist.

Ad

In addition, the manga chapter might also focus on Iori, who finally learned everything about herself. She was Iori Samura, but her memories were wiped out, following which she lived as Iori Yoshiura. She had already begun fighting like Seiichi Samura's daughter. Thus, only time will tell what else fans can expect to see in the upcoming manga chapter.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback