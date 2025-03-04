Sakamoto Days episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 9 is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV to watch the latest episode. International audiences can stream the latest episode on Netflix and other popular streaming platforms.

Sakamoto Days episode 10 will be released on the aforementioned date only on Netflix for viewers residing in Japan. The latest episode was quite entertaining as it gave us a conclusion to the fight involving Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and the flood leader. There is a reason why Taro Sakamoto is a legendary assassin and a portion of his powers were seen in the latest episode. Fans also witnessed the Order in action.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 9 ahead of its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 9 release date and time

Heisuke as seen in the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 9 is slated to release on March 8, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to watch the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 9 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Where to watch

Sakamoto Days

episode 9?

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 9. The channels will broadcast the episode on March 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on March 10, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan have the option of streaming the episode on ABEMA. Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 8

The floor leader was defeated in the latest episode. Taro Sakamoto and Shin’s teamwork was on display. Together, they are unstoppable and it also showed why they are a massive threat to anyone who comes in their way. Furthermore, the current members of the Order were introduced. Shishiba and Osaragi made their way to the laboratory and had a mini reunion with Taro Sakamoto.

Once again, they were on the same team as Osaragi, Shishiba, and Taro Sakamoto took on Kashima. As the fight progressed, Taro continued landing hits on his enemy, while Shin was separated. He had to take on Seba. The latter managed to cut Shin.

However, he intended on getting stabbed so he could use his blood to stain Seba’s invisible body. That’s when Heisuke appeared out of nowhere and used his marksmanship skills to help Shin from a tricky situation.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 9?

Fans will finally get to see Slur on screen. Furthermore, the upcoming episode will have incredible animation because it is one of the most exciting fight sequences that fans can look forward to. This episode will also serve as one of the concluding moments in the current arc, which is also why TMS Entertainment will give it their best as we see Sakamoto take on Kashima in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

