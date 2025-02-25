Sakamoto Days episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 8 is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can watch the episode broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the episodes on Netflix and other popular OTT platforms.

Sakamoto Days episode 9 will be released on the aforementioned date only on Netflix for viewers residing in Japan. The latest episode focused on Shin’s past. It had a great deal of emphasis on the lab that made Shin an esper. His psychic abilities were developed in a lab that has now been taken over by an evil organization. There was plenty of action in the latest episode, keeping fans entertained until the end. Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 8 ahead of its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 8 release date and time

Taro Sakamoto as seen in the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 8 is slated to release on March 1, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 8 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday March 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday March 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 2, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 8

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 5. The channels will broadcast the episode on March 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan have the option of streaming the episode on ABEMA. Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 7

The episode began with Lu and Shin having an argument. However, Lu was kidnapped when Shin decided to leave the store for a while to cool off. When he came back, he realized that she was kidnapped. That’s when Taro Sakamoto and Lu Shaotang decided to take matters into their own hands.

They pursued the kidnappers and reached the laboratory where Shin received his powers. Lu was imprisoned and the duo now had to face the floor leader. He utilizes various microchips and chemicals to interfere with the brain signals. This gives him and advantage in a fight. Things looked rather grim for the duo.

Taro Sakamoto and Shin also had to fight an automated dinosaur equipped with weapons. This took place prior to entering the secret laboratory. Finally, we saw Osaragi and Shishiba enter the building. They are the current members of the Order, which indicates that they might encounter Taro in the anime as well.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 8?

The upcoming episode will conclude the fight that is taking place between Shin, Taro, and the floor leader. Following that, the Order members will also receive a decent amount of screen time. Episode 8 will also focus more on Shin’s past and how he received his powers in the aforementioned laboratory.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

