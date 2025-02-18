Sakamoto Days episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 7 is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Netflix and other popular OTT platforms.

Sakamoto Days episode 7 will be released on the aforementioned date only on Netflix for viewers residing in Japan. The latest episode introduced a new hitman called Heisuke Mashimo. While he isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, his marksmanship is incredible. It was so good that Taro Sakamoto deemed him the best shooter that he’s come across.

It was interesting to see Taro Sakamoto and Shin in action, as Heisuke attempted to assassinate them. Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 7 ahead of its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 7 release date and time

Heisuke Mashimo as seen in the latest episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As mentioned, Sakamoto Days episode 7 will be released on February 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 7 along with the respective time zones are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 23, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 7?

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 5. The channels will broadcast the episode on February 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan have the option of streaming the episode on ABEMA. Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 6

The latest episode highlighted a problem that the Sakamoto family faced. The bounty set on his head has led to an increase in confrontations with hitmen. This has wrecked the store and they’re running out of funds to mend it. That’s when a new hitman called Heisuke was introduced and failed to identify Taro Sakamoto. Soon, he found himself on the same team as Taro and Shin during a paintball competition. His marksmanship skills were off the charts and they were on the road to victory. However, Heisuke realized that Taro had been hiding in plain sight and decided to kill him.

His efforts weren’t good enough to take down the legendary hitman. Shin and Taro decided to split the prize money with Heisuke. However, he barely received any money since the collateral damage caused while pursuing Taro Sakamoto was quite bad.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 7?

Fans can expect to gain some insight into Shin’s past. Furthermore, that is connected to his psychic abilities. The secret organization will also endanger Lu Shaotang and once again, we will see the former legendary hitman in action again. Sakamoto Days episode 7 will feature plenty of action that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

