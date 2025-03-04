My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The announcement was made by the anime's official website and Netflix. After that, the episode will be streamed globally on Netflix, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori made a significant step in their relationship, as he was willing to show his feelings toward Miyo. There was also more progress regarding the sociopolitical topics of the story, including the councilmen. The next episode is bound to build on that as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 release date and time

Miyo in the Dream Sight reality (Image via Kinema Citrus).

As per the usual release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other platforms in Japan.

However, when it comes to the different time zones, most anime fans can access My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 at different hours. The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10, based on their corresponding time zones, are the following:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 5:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 8:30 am Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 10, 2025 1:30 pm Central European Time Monday, March 10, 2025 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10?

Kiyoka as seen in action (Image via Kinema Citrus).

Anime fans in Japan can watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 on Tokyo MX and later on in platforms such as BS11, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and others. The episode will also be digitally distributed on ABEMA, Lemino, and other platforms.

For international audiences, the episode will be available worldwide on Netflix with English subtitles. Unfortunately, the episode and the series won't be available on Crunchyroll or other platforms.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 recap

Kiyoka sharing his feelings in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

The most recent episode begins with Yoshito and other members of the Anti-Grotesquerie Unit dealing with one of these creatures and defeating it. Ultimately, they decide to take it to the headquarters with the quack doctor, while the following scene reveals that a member of this unit is working with Usui, slaughtering several men in the main building.

The episode then switches to Miyo as she uses her Dream Sight ability and witnesses Usui's memory of when he was talking with the protagonist's mother, Simu. It is revealed that he was in love with her and wanted to take her away, but she chose to stay with baby Miyo. This is when Usui reveals to the protagonist that he is going to kill Kiyoka.

Back to reality, one of Usui's men arrives at Miyo's home and attempts to kill her, but Hazuki steps in with her barrier to buy her sister some time. However, that is when the man reaches her and turns into a Grotesquerie, leading to him overpowering the protagonist. That is when her fiance appears to save the day, but Arata betrays them and arrests the commander, with Miyo and Kiyoka sharing their feelings one last time.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10? (speculative)

Kiyoka taken away in the most recent episode (Image via Kinema Citrus).

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 might show more of Arata Usuba and his motivations regarding Kiyoka and Miyo, especially considering his words at the end of the previous installment. Now that Kiyoka has been arrested, that is bound to have a lot of ramifications with the rest of the cast, especially regarding Miyo.

