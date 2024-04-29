Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The anime will be on a break next week, hence the next episode will be released the following week. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be available to watch internationally on Disney+ and Hulu.

The previous episode saw the Rangers attend a Chief Ranger Heroes Sacred Banquet during which Red Keeper revealed that he had lost his divine artifact. Elsewhere, Hibiki tried to help Fighter D on his mission. That's when a member of the Blue Batallion, Aran Hekiru, arrived to kill Fighter D.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 release date and time

According to the official X account of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, the series will be on a break this week due to golf coverage. Instead, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST.

The episode will be titled Fighter D, as a Part of 'Ranger Force'.

That said, fans must remember that the international simulcast of the anime will be delayed by 30 minutes.

The fifth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be released globally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday May 12 Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday May 12 British Summer Time 8 am Sunday May 12 Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday May 12 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday May 12 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday May 12 Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday May 12 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 12

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5?

Pink Keeper as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 will first be broadcast on TBS and its affiliate networks. After that, the anime will be aired on BS11 and AT-X. As for local streaming, the series will be available to stream on Hulu, dAnime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, DMM TV, and others after a delay of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime will also be available to stream worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu. However, there will be a 30-minute delay between the episode's broadcast in Japan and simulcast worldwide.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 4 recap

Red Keeper as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 4, titled The Soldier with Love, Hibiki!, saw the rangers and their second in command attend a Chief Ranger Heroes Sacred Banquet. During this, the Red Keeper revealed that he had lost his Divine Artifact. Right after, the Ranger Keepers began looking for Fighter D.

Elsewhere, Hibiki Sakurama found Fighter D and tried to help him. Moments later, Aran Hekiru from Blue Batallion arrived in search of Fighter D. Upon understanding that Fighter D had no way to survive the fight, Hibiki switched places with Fighter D, allowing the monster to infiltrate the organization.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5?

As revealed in the anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5, titled Fighter D, as a Part of 'Ranger Force', will mark the beginning of the Bailong Exams Arc. Firstly, the episode will likely see Fighter D trying to get accustomed to his new surroundings. This includes getting used to his new personality, Hibiki Sakurama.

Following that, Yumeko Suzukiri could instruct Fighter D about what he needs to do next. Given the next story arc's name, there is a good chance that Fighter D may participate in the Bailong Exam to become a full-fledged ranger like Hibiki Sakurama.

