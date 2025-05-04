Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4: D returns to school as Hisui puts down the rogue ranger

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 titled "Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force" marked its debut on May 4, 2025, and revealed the fate of the lost green squadron. The episode also focused on Kanon Hisui, revealing her backstory and circumstance which led her to develop an unnaturally strong sense of comradery.

Ad

Latter half of the episode focused on Wakaba, who was revealed to be a traitor and the reason behind the green squad's deaths. While Wakaba served as the main liaison between Magatia and the rest of the students, Hisui put an end to him and his reign as the principal, leaving only Magatia as the sole threat.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 highlights

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4: The two detectives (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Ranger Reject, aka, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3 with D standing in an abandoned school back in the real world. The two detectives Masashi Nishiki and Shigenobu Murakami soon find D and start enquiring about his suspicious behaviour.

Ad

Trending

Although D manages to evade suspicion, the detectives soon reveal that they had received an anonymous tip-off regarding Chidori, as well as the presence of a formerly deceased Green Battalion ranger being sighted in the school.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4: Kanon Hisui (Image via Yostar Pictures)

The episode then cuts to Hisui trying to find "Sakurama's" whereabouts while simultaneously blaming her lack of vigilance. Soon it is revealed that Hisui had lost her parents at a really young age during the beginning of the invasion. As a result of which, she gained some violent tendencies specifically targeted at monsters. At the age of 8, she assaulted a monster sympathizer and ended up joining the green battalion at the age of 10.

Ad

Similar to her parents, she had also lost a substantial portion of her green squad teammates at the hands of Magatia, who was now apparently masquerading as the principal while wearing Wakaba’s skin. Sometime later, the principal appears in front of Chidori and Hisui to apparently reveal the final moments of the lost green squadron members.

Chidori shooting Wakaba as shown in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

The principal reveals how the green squadron managed to corner Magatia into the dream school without much fighting ability left for themselves. The "principal" then reveals himself as the real Wakaba, who had betrayed and slain the green squadron out of desperation. Realizing Wakaba's intent, Chidori soon shoots him in the head, only for the day to reset. While Hisui, shaken up from the betrayal of her former junior, simply assimilates into the high school illusion.

Ad

Soon enough, Masashi and Shigenobu find themselves transported into the dream school, only to come across Chidori who was trying to prevent Wakaba from killing Hisui, who had lost her memories as a ranger. Although Chidori and Masashi are restrained by Gato, Shigenobu soon finds Wakaba and takes a swing at him. Soon it is revealed that Shigenobu was simply a disguised D.

Sakurama and Hisui as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Wakaba, once again desperate to survive, destroys a portion of the school using his divine artifact. Hisui regains her memories as a result of the illusion’s instability and teams up with "Sakurama" to finally put an end to the traitorous former green ranger.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 worked towards building the mysteries around Chidori, while simultaneously serving as Hisui's proper character introduction and subtle development of her relationship with "Sakurama." Episode 5 will be released on May 11, 2025, focusing on the fight between the Green Battalion and Magatia.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More