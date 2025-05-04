Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4: D returns to school as Hisui puts down the rogue ranger

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 titled "Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force" marked its debut on May 4, 2025, and revealed the fate of the lost green squadron. The episode also focused on Kanon Hisui, revealing her backstory and circumstance which led her to develop an unnaturally strong sense of comradery.
Latter half of the episode focused on Wakaba, who was revealed to be a traitor and the reason behind the green squad's deaths. While Wakaba served as the main liaison between Magatia and the rest of the students, Hisui put an end to him and his reign as the principal, leaving only Magatia as the sole threat.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 highlights
Ranger Reject, aka, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3 with D standing in an abandoned school back in the real world. The two detectives Masashi Nishiki and Shigenobu Murakami soon find D and start enquiring about his suspicious behaviour.
Although D manages to evade suspicion, the detectives soon reveal that they had received an anonymous tip-off regarding Chidori, as well as the presence of a formerly deceased Green Battalion ranger being sighted in the school.
The episode then cuts to Hisui trying to find "Sakurama's" whereabouts while simultaneously blaming her lack of vigilance. Soon it is revealed that Hisui had lost her parents at a really young age during the beginning of the invasion. As a result of which, she gained some violent tendencies specifically targeted at monsters. At the age of 8, she assaulted a monster sympathizer and ended up joining the green battalion at the age of 10.
Similar to her parents, she had also lost a substantial portion of her green squad teammates at the hands of Magatia, who was now apparently masquerading as the principal while wearing Wakaba’s skin. Sometime later, the principal appears in front of Chidori and Hisui to apparently reveal the final moments of the lost green squadron members.
The principal reveals how the green squadron managed to corner Magatia into the dream school without much fighting ability left for themselves. The "principal" then reveals himself as the real Wakaba, who had betrayed and slain the green squadron out of desperation. Realizing Wakaba's intent, Chidori soon shoots him in the head, only for the day to reset. While Hisui, shaken up from the betrayal of her former junior, simply assimilates into the high school illusion.
Soon enough, Masashi and Shigenobu find themselves transported into the dream school, only to come across Chidori who was trying to prevent Wakaba from killing Hisui, who had lost her memories as a ranger. Although Chidori and Masashi are restrained by Gato, Shigenobu soon finds Wakaba and takes a swing at him. Soon it is revealed that Shigenobu was simply a disguised D.
Wakaba, once again desperate to survive, destroys a portion of the school using his divine artifact. Hisui regains her memories as a result of the illusion’s instability and teams up with "Sakurama" to finally put an end to the traitorous former green ranger.
Final Thoughts
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 worked towards building the mysteries around Chidori, while simultaneously serving as Hisui's proper character introduction and subtle development of her relationship with "Sakurama." Episode 5 will be released on May 11, 2025, focusing on the fight between the Green Battalion and Magatia.
