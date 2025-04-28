Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3: Hisui encounters ghosts from her past as D is expelled

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3, titled Lost Memories, was released on April 27, 2025, revealing the fate of Angel Usukubo, who had completely assimilated into the illusion created by the executive Magatia.

The episode also revealed the ex-green battalion member who was colluding with the hiding executive for the past four years while simultaneously evading the Green battalion's radar.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 highlights

Angel Usukubo as seen in the manga (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 started with the main squad minus Angel Usukubo back at the terrace. Chidori continued to examine the student handbook for additional rules, while Hisui and D discussed Usukubo's condition. They deduced that anyone present within Magatia's illusion would eventually get assimilated into it, becoming fully immersed as a high school student.

Although the trio tries to further plan out their approach to the situation, Gato storms the terrace after getting tipped off about their meeting by Usukubo. Shortly after, the principal appears wearing a green battalion uniform and resets the day.

Kanon Hisui as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

D recognizes the principal as one of the missing-in-action green battalion members, while Hisui simply bolts to confront him. Hisui identifies the principal as Kyosuke Wakaba, a member of the combat squad who went missing during a confrontation against Magatia.

Wakaba mentions how he just came to his senses after seeing her on the roof a few moments ago. Eventually, Wakaba tries to get the jump on Hisui, only for her to deduce that Magatia was using Wakaba's appearance as his own.

Although Hisui nearly defeats Wakaba, he survives after a nearby student witnesses their fight and resets the day once again. Hisui realizes that her mind was slowly being assimilated into the high school illusion and decides to take a break and pursue Magatia later.

D and Magatia as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 then cuts to Chidori and D discussing their predicament, only to realize that the illusion resets once the violation of school rules is witnessed by a third party.

Soon after, D is summoned to the teacher's room for consultation, where Gato engages him in combat with the intention to expel him from the illusion for being an invader, immune to the mind assimilation.

Eventually, Magatia himself makes an appearance to confront D due to his overwhelming defiance against executives. D tries to take a shot at Magatia, only for him to get expelled to the real world. The episode ends with the Red Keeper giving hollow speeches about the value of human life while he ignores an emergency alert.

Final Thoughts

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 revealed the actual parties involved with Magatia, while also fleshing out the character of Kanon Hisui. Although Hisui remained rather obscure throughout season 1 and early episodes of season 2, episode 3 revealed her actual feelings towards the rest of her battalion members and her grief associated with them.

