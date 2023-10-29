Goblin Slayer season 2 leaves fans reeling in surprise with the most emotionally charged moment

With the release of Goblin Slayer season 2 episode 4, titled Onward to Adventure, fans have been having quite a hard time suppressing their emotions with an emotional pinnacle never before witnessed, leaving them in utter shock.

The eponymous protagonist of the anime, Goblin Slayer, who hardly expresses his delight given his stoic and calm demeanor, laughed for the first time in the series. Fans who have been adherently following the plot are acquainted with Goblin Slayer’s personality and how this particular moment has ultimately emerged as a cherished one in the series' history.

Similar to many anime characters known for their stoic and expressionless demeanor, Goblin Slayer’s laughter has provided a sense of solace and relief to fans who have been witnessing his arduous journey from the beginning.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Goblin Slayer season 2.

Goblin Slayer season 2 marks an emotional milestone for fans in the series

Goblin Slayer season 2 has seen amazing character development in the protagonist. Most of the credit goes to his amazing companions who have worked to help him overcome his lack of understanding of certain social norms, where he usually doesn’t notice the affections of those around him, making him seem like he is apathetic.

However, in reality, he’s fixated on just one goal, which is to exterminate all goblin kinds, an obsession rooted in childhood trauma. Witnessing the brutal murder of his only family, his elder sister, by goblins seeded an omnipresent rage. It prompted his singular aim of goblin extermination from the face of the planet while distancing himself from other quests.

Over time, interactions with his companions ignite a rekindling of a life perspective long abandoned in pursuit of vengeance. The third episode of Goblin Slayer season 2 showcases the protagonist actively engaging in a range of enjoyable activities, openly expressing his preferences, and showing empathy towards those who have endured hardships.

In a crucial scene in Goblin Slayer episode 4, viewers are treated to a significant transformation as the protagonist wholeheartedly laughs while witnessing the playful exchange between Wizard Boy and Rhea Fighter.

This laughter not only brings solace to fans but also symbolizes a noteworthy shift, which is a deepening comprehension of his own emotions and a newfound connection with them.

Cow Girl, who arrived at the scene after Wizard Boy and Rhea Fighter embarked on their new journey, subsequently noticed the happiness of Goblin Slayer. Given she is his childhood friend, unlike others, she is adept at reading his face despite the fact that it is always concealed behind the thick layer of his iconic steel helmet.

Although the reason behind his laughter is not revealed, given the scenario, the best guess is the young adventurers reminding him of his childhood days when he acted the same around Cow Girl.

Overall, seeing Goblin Slayer happy at last relieved fans, promising more character developments on the horizon for the protagonist. His laughter has now become a beacon of hope, signifying a transformative shift in his upcoming journey. Although his hate and disgust toward the goblins will remain intact, the solace lies in the evolving nature of his character.

