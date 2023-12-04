Godzilla x Kong movie's Dragon Ball reference is everything fans wanted

The recently released Godzilla x Kong movie trailer has an exciting Dragon Ball reference that left fans gushing. Amidst various Kaiju appearances, the cleverly added reference has drawn in anime fans across the globe. The subject of this easter egg is none other than Godzilla himself.

When surfacing during the trailer, the King of Monsters powers up his "atomic heat beam." Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that the color shown in the heat beam points to Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black from Dragon Ball.

As seen in the anime, Goku Black transforms into his own version of the Super Saiyan form. Upon doing so, he sports a brilliant color midway between red and pink. This was what he called Super Saiyan Rose. The form was an immediate hit, given its dazzling color and elegance.

Godzilla x Kong movie references Dragon Ball, has fans over the moon

Taking over from the previous monster movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will witness the two Kaiju band together to fend off a new threat. As always, Godzilla will be awoken from his slumber, and as always, he will treat fans to a much-loved "atomic heat beam." In this installment, however, director Adam Wingard chose to take inspiration for the move from Dragon Ball Super.

During the Future Trunks Arc, the Z Warriors are pitted against an alternate incarnation of Zamasu in the form of Goku Black. In an unaltered timeline, Zamasu visited Universe 6 and used the Super Dragon Balls to switch bodies with Son Goku. In doing so, he gained the latter's abilities as well.

Later, when Goku Black and Future Zamasu face Goku and Vegeta, Black reveals his own version of the Super Saiyan form, which he calls Super Saiyan Rose.

In the trailer, Godzilla powering up his "atomic heat beam" shows the scales on his back turn a color very similar to the Dragon Ball character's form. In fact, a significant part of the teaser portrays a Rose-esque color theme with Godzilla himself and multiple locations featuring the same.

Fans gush over Dragon Ball reference in new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer

Fans were beyond excited when they noticed a familiar hue in the movie's teaser. They did not waste a second taking to X to showcase their excitement and build up further hype for the much-aniticipated film. X user @PridefulSin shared a side by side comparison of the two and was met with immense agreement.

Most were thrilled to see the influence of Akira Toriyama's magnum opus on another spectacular franchise and seemed totally onboard with such a clever reference.

Final thoughts

As expected from the Godzilla franchise, 2024 will bring yet one more addition to the monster spectacle. What's more, an intelligently added reference has boosted anticipation for the movie's release. This just goes to show the kind of reach and effect Dragon Ball has on the entertainment world.

If Godzilla taking on King Kong was not glorious enough, the pair teaming up is surely set to blow viewers' mind. This is further amped up when one adds the Super Saiyan Rose color to the mix.

Scheduled for release on April 12, 2024, Adam Wingard's monster flick is now eagerly awaited.

