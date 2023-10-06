Gojo's English dub voice during his most unhinged Shibuya moment sends Jujutsu Kaisen fans into a frenzy

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Arc has already left fans breathless. From the moment the arc began, fans have been able to witness one fight after another, leaving them urging for more. For fans who did not know, the anime has also been releasing its English dub episodes, albeit it is two episodes behind.

Anime fans, in general, have a poor opinion about dubbed anime. However, it seems like Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has just the element that can persuade them to watch the series in English. While fans already love Satoru Gojo's voice in Japanese, the English dubbed voice did not fail to enchant them into a frenzy.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Kaiji Tang's Satoru Gojo voice leaves fans in a frenzy

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 in the English dubbed version, fans of the series were left enchanted by Satoru Gojo's voice. During the fight against Jogo and Hanami, Gojo becomes unhinged and pulls out the two branches that come out from where Hanami's eyes are supposed to be.

During this, Satoru Gojo says:

"Got you. This is where you are weak, right?"

This dialogue left his fans weak as they could not believe how extraordinarily the dialogue had been executed by the voice actor. Fans kept repeatedly watching the clip all while keeping their device volume at max.

Additionally, the clip also managed to convince fans to watch the anime in English dub. Despite the fact that many fans were already at par with the episodes released in Japanese, they were more than ready to watch it again for Satoru Gojo.

Fans thanked voice actor Kaiji Tang for his service as he was absolutely wonderful while voicing Gojo. They were left shocked to learn that they would be left enamored by hearing Gojo's voice in any other language than Japanese. Thus, they could not praise the voice actor enough. That said, Kaiji Tang is a world-renowned voice actor, thus it was expected of him.

Nevertheless, several fans were disappointed that the next time they would only be able to hear Gojo's voice in English dub would be when he gets unsealed further along in the future. Unfortunately, considering when Gojo gets unsealed in the manga, it may take at least three to four more years before the same gets animated.

Many fans even recognized Satoru Gojo's voice from somewhere else. They had previously witnessed the voice actor's work in the Bungo Stray Dogs anime. He had voiced Osamu Dazai in that series. The voice actor has previously also dubbed the English voice of characters like Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer and Taek Jegal from The God of High School. Thus, Kaiji Tang's voice became memorable to the fans.

Lastly, fans decided to pay some respect to Satoru Gojo as well. Considering his character, MAPPA and Crunchyroll were bound to put some extra work on him. The same is very evident to fans as he sounded perfect in both Japanese and English dubbed voices. With one more episode left before Satoru Gojo gets sealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub, fans were again hoping to witness an amazing performance by the voice actor.

