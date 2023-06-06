Gokurakugai chapter 10 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 10 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square’s 8th issue on August 3, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, the latest chapters of Gokurakugai will be available in digital formats exclusively on the official website of Viz Media, which is currently the only publishing company with the right to publish Gokurakugai in English.

While there are no verifiable spoilers for Gokurakugai chapter 10, the next installment will likely center on Alma, as after losing Kanata, it will be difficult for him to be his usual self for a while. The chapter will also see the Anti-Maga Saragi Organization actively looking for Yomi and his accomplices to learn more about the secret organization, deemed the biggest threat humanity has seen.

Gokurakugai chapter 10 release dates plus timings for all regions and where to watch details

helia @denjictrl new gokurakugai chap was painful but we got tao and nei together so it’s okay new gokurakugai chap was painful but we got tao and nei together so it’s okay https://t.co/GaJzaB5fTQ

Gokurakugai chapter 10 was originally set to be released on July 1, 2023. However, for an unknown reason, the chapter will be on break for a month and air on Thursday, August 3, at 12:00 am JST.

Viz Media is the only website to include Gokurakugai in its massive manga catalog for fans internationally. Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app have yet to include Gokurakugai in their vast manga collection.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gokurakugai chapter 10 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, August 3, 3 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, August 3, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 8.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 11 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, August 4, 12.30 am

Gokurakugai chapter 9 in summation

After Yomi forcibly pulled the Karmic Stake out of Alma’s chest, it turned him into an uncontrolled Hybrid Maga. Due to his natural Maga instinct suppressing his human emotions and thoughts, Alma killed Kanata. Before closing her eyes, the latter thanked the former for spending time with her and making her feel alive.

Later, Alma landed repetitive blows on Yomi, but none of his attacks passed through the translucent shield. Meanwhile, Yomi, unaffected by Alma’s attacks, was contemplating losing Kanata, one of the important members of his organization that he calls family. Yomi was surprised by how Alma kept it together, as a Maga couldn't sustain without eating humans.

Joining Alma, Tao and Nei attacked Yomi out of the blue, but it did not affect him. Yomi decided to return, and before leaving, he told Tao that the rest was up to her. Tao was caught off guard after learning through Yomi that one of his family members knew her.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 10 (speculative)

Val ² 🕷️ @notvalclover Gokurakugai setting up to have the best villian in current shonen Gokurakugai setting up to have the best villian in current shonen https://t.co/jKfsFfU1Ar

Gokurakugai chapter 10 will see Alma at his lowest after losing Kanata, who he deemed to be his most recent friend. With being unable to save the latter, the former will question his purpose as a part of the Anti-Maga organization.

As his inability to pull Karmic Stake from his chest to summon Kai has put him in a lot of trouble, he will find a way to have unrestricted access to his powers. Yoki, Nei, Dara, and others will instigate an investigation to find out who Yomi is and all about his organization.

