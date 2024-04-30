Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, ABEMA, and Netflix.

The previous episode mainly revolved around the contrasting high school experiences of Ine and Shouzou. Shouzou, being the eldest son, had to abandon his studies to take care of the family's apple orchard. The episode ended with a twist where Ine lost her memory. It will be interesting to watch how her family handles this new situation in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 release date and time

Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, May 5, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 5, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 5, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 5, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday May 5, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 5, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 5, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 5, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday May 5, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 6, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5

The Saitou family portrait as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 4 recap

Shouzou driving the sprayer in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

The previous episode opened with two schoolboys admiring the cars they saw in a magazine. Being in the countryside, they only got to see kei cars and kei trucks. But then they saw Shouzou riding a sprayer, a machine for spraying agricultural chemicals, which made them realize that expensive cars are technically also to be found in the countryside.

Episode 4 then showed Shouta and Shouzou helping Igarashi empty his storehouse. It had many family treasures including a nagamochi, part of Igarashi's late wife Misako's bridal trousseau, which made him emotional. But Igarashi planned to demolish the storehouse as his sons did not want to inherit the land and there were no artisans around who could repair the structure.

Later, Shouta revealed to Shouzou that he wanted to be a pro soccer player in Tokyo but also wanted to inherit his grandfather's legacy. Igarashi, moved to tears by Shouta's words, cancelled the demolition.

The episode then showed Shiori feeling bad about being rude to Shouzou for not attending high school. She then noticed him studying high school texts at the library, which inspired her to study hard and finish in the top nine on her midterms.

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Next, at Mino's school festival, Ine had apple juice accidentally spilled on her. She then changed into a school uniform provided by the fashion design club students. When Shouzou saw her next, he noticed that Ine had reverted to her original self, the one he knew when she first moved to the countryside. He described her as an unreachable flower, but in reality, she was just playacting.

They enjoyed their time at the festival and discussed how Shouzou being unable to complete his education led him to meet Ine. The duo also helped out at Mino's maid cafe, and Shouzou helped Shouta in inviting Mino to the bonfire dance.

The episode ended with Ine dreaming about the giant hourglass again. She needed to flip it to revert to her old self for some paperwork at the government office the next day. Unfortunately, she slipped and hit her head against the hourglass frame. When Shouzou woke up, he discovered that Ine’s hair had turned black and she had lost her memories.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 (speculative)

Ine and Mino as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5, titled Grandma’s Memory Turns Young Again, viewers will witness how Ine cannot recall anything beyond her school days and feels dissatisfied with her current lifestyle and the domestic chores it entails. However, this appears to present another chance for Shouzou to win her over. Amidst all this, Mino seems to be the only one who is happy.

Related links:

10 romance anime where couples get together early

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 anime line-up