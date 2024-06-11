"Greatest anime of all time!" — One Piece's historic showing on Las Vegas Sphere sends fans abuzz

On June 10, 2024, One Piece started its 25th-anniversary celebration by taking over the exterior of the Las Vegas Sphere. The celebration is set to continue for six days, with the series airing on the exterior of the world's display screen.

The sphere displayed an anime-original edit that consisted of the Straw Hat Pirates, with a key emphasis on Monkey D Luffy. The sphere also displayed the latest Gear of Luffy, creating a fresh vibe in the environment of Las Vegas.

An X user (@onepiecedaiIys) posted the display online, which had fans over the edge. While most fans declared the series the greatest anime, some decided to plan a visit to Las Vegas just to visit this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

One Piece display on the Las Vegas Sphere will continue till June 16

The video posted by the X user consisted of the Las Vegas Sphere's exterior, where the Straw Hats Pirates' Jolly Roger was displayed. The video on the exterior progressed to the display of the Grand Line with Going Merry sailing through it. Luffy appeared and smirked at the screen.

The screen then displayed random moments from the anime on negative films as the video ended with the display of Luffy's Gear 5, which he achieved against the fight with Kaido.

Luffy (left) and Shanks (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The display ended with a text of '25th Anniversary' that had the moment where Shanks gave Luffy his Straw Hat embedded in it. The display is set to continue till June 16, 2024.

Fans reacted to this and appreciated their favorite anime series taking over one of the biggest cities in the world. Some took this moment to declare their favorite anime the greatest of all time.

Reactions from fans as One Piece takes over the Las Vegas Sphere

Fans took this moment of achievement and declared their series the best in the media. Moreover, some fans expressed their disbelief at how the series has completed 25 years of airing, which is an achievement in itself.

"Best anime ever for a reason" another one said

Whitebeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A fan took this moment to say Whitebeard's last words before he died, as he declared the One Piece exists. Some fans even declared that they were willing to travel to Vegas to witness their protagonist on the big screens.

"One piece is real" a fan said

"I'm coming to Las Vegas rn just to see Luffy's face on the sphere" another fan said

Final thoughts

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is one of the most influential anime series on the internet, with the series now completing 25 years of airing. Moreover, this achievement is a moment of pride for true fans of the series who kept watching it despite it having more than 1000 episodes and are ready to see their protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, become the Pirate King of the Grand Line.

