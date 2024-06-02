One Piece fans blame Toei for extending Sanji's embarrassing moment with Stussy in episode 1107

One Piece episode 1107 was released on June 2, 2024, and Sanji fans have again called out Toei for doing their character injustice as they did a few episodes back with the slow speed of the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The episode continued the adventures of the Straw Hats through Egghead Island as everyone looked for Vegapunk, who had gone missing. He was with Bonney as she ventured into the memories of his father who was climbing the Red Line to reach the Holy Lands of Mariejois.

Although the key moment of the episode was Bonney venturing into the harsh past of her father, it was different for a group of fans who didn't want to see the cook of the Straw Hats fall as far as calling himself a dog for a girl.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece episode 1107 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece episode 1107: Fans react to Sanji's embarrassing moment escalated by Toei Animation

One Piece episode 1107 was titled A Shudder! An Evil Hand Creeping Up The Laboratory! The episode started with Bonney traumatized over witnessing the hard memories of Kuma and decided to give up. But upon witnessing a visual of her father, she decided to go back into his memories.

The chapter then shifted to the Straw Hats and Vegapunk satellites which were divided into groups. All of them were looking for Vegapunk Stella who vanished.

Vegapunk Pythagoras ventured into a room and was assaulted by a creature. Vegapunk Shaka also witnessed this creature's silhouette as it was knocking out every Transponder Snail present on Egghead Island.

One group consisted of Sanji (the cook of the Straw Hats), Jinbe, and Stussy, who just joined the Straw Hats after taking care of Lucci and Kaku. As expected from the cook's character, he admired the beauty of Stussy and requested her to call him her dog.

The Sanji-Stussy scene as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Stussy politely shunned the cook by referring to him as a silly boy and told him to look for Vegapunk Stella. This awakened something inside the cook and he started acting like a puppy. He even barked when Stussy told him not to get lost and follow her.

In the manga series, this scene consisted of hardly a single panel where the cook of Straw Hats was just admiring Stussy's beauty without any of the barking and overdramatic stuff.

As expected, the cook's fans emerged after this disrespect to their character and blamed the animation studio for doing their character injustice.

Reactions from fans on the Sanji-Stussy scene

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

For starters, the fans blamed the animation studio for the embarrassing scene, instead of Eiichiro Oda, the author, as the manga series didn't have the barking scene.

Moreover, one fan brought up an old debate and claimed that if things stayed the way they were, the cook of the Straw Hats would never awaken his Conqueror's Haki.

"BRO ITS THE ANIMATION STUDIO, NOT ODA" a fan claimed

"Unfair Studio hating yet again every week" another fan claimed

"Nasty work. Bro has 0% chance of being a conqueror user." another one claimed

Zoro getting lost as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, a part of the fandom didn't consider this scene offensive at all as they stated that the manga also mentioned him as a 'dog' so the barking part wasn't much of a stretch.

Lastly, one fan addressed the elephant in the room and stated that Zoro's character (getting lost every time) has been exploited several times by the animation studio and fans have always enjoyed those. Just like Zoro, Sanji's character also faces the same condition but his fans always complain.

"And yet fans still defend this dude" a fan said

"Well he was calling himself a loyal dog in manga as well. The Studio just made him one" another fan said

"Toei just extended his gag though? Do fans just not like his down bad gag? Like the studio can add as many scenes of Zoro getting lost as they want. I would actually enjoy them not hate the studio for giving me more of his gag." another one said

Final thoughts

Just like in episode 1105, the fans are still adamant on believing that the animation studio has some agenda against their favorite character and as addressed before, nothing of such sort could possibly exist.

Toei Animation is a professional animation studio and individual views are kept individual no matter the cost. So, just like Zoro fans, the fans of the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates should just enjoy their character's portrayal.

