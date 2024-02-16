One Piece: Why did Stussy betray Lucci and CP0? Explained

Cipher Pol in One Piece is a secret organization that works directly under the Celestial Dragons, one of the antagonists of this series. This organization has repeatedly crossed paths with the Straw Hat Pirates and tried to capture them but has consistently failed to do so.

As revealed in chapter 705 of One Piece during the Dressrosa arc, the strongest division of this organization is CP0. Most members of this division are still a mystery, but the familiar faces include Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy.

In the recent chapters of One Piece, Stussy betrayed her companions and joined the side of Luffy and his crew to help Vegapunk escape Egghead Island. But why did she take such a dangerous step?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

The reason why Stussy betrayed CP0 and joined Vegapunk's side in One Piece

Stussy is a clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy and was the first successful clone produced by MADS (an illegal research facility) during their research into lineage factors. Despite being a clone, Vegapunk treated her as a human being, which resulted in Stussy pledging her loyalty to him.

She had been acting as a mole (imposter) in Cipher Pol from the very start, only to betray them when the right time came. She defeated both Kaku and Lucci using her supernatural abilities and informed Vegapunk of this, thus showing her loyalty.

Stussy first appeared in episode 828 of One Piece during Sanji's wedding ceremony. She was accompanied by Morgans and had a very good relationship with Big Mom.

Stussy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In chapter 1072, the CP0 moved and started their plans to execute Vegapunk. The Seraphim units were also under the control of Lucci, so the future of Egghead Island was not looking so good.

Suddenly, Kaku got bit in the neck by Stussy, which caused him to faint. Lucci looked at Stussy with a darting gaze, asking her what she was doing. Black wings popped out of Stussy's back as she smirked and revealed her plans.

Stussy's real identity was revealed here as MADS' first successful clone and the clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy (a former Rocks Pirates). She later attacked Lucci and put him to sleep.

Immediately after putting the strongest members of CP0 to sleep, she contacted Vegapunk and informed him of the current situation. Vegapunk offered her to leave Egghead alongside him, which she accepted and met Luffy's group.

MADS, the Laboratory for Peace

MADS as seen in the manga (Image via Toei Animation)

About 24 years ago, an illegal scientific institute was formed that comprised geniuses from around the Grand Line. This institute was MADS, or in other words, known as the 'Laboratory for Peace.'

The five main members of this project were Vegapunk, Ceasar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, Queen (Beast Pirate), and Buckingham Stussy. All of them diverted from the aim of this project and started creating weapons of mass destruction, except Vegapunk, who kept his research centered on peace-developing technology.

'Lineage factors' were the most prominent discoveries made during this project, and the current Seraphim models were manufactured using these lineage factors. Unfortunately, the world government felt threatened by this institute's existence, which resulted in its dissolution. Stussy was the first successful clone produced during this project.