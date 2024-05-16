One Piece's Conqueror's Haki club may never see Sanji as a member, and it's because he lacks ambition

Haki could be the strongest power scaling in the verse of One Piece as Kaido stated that it stands atop any other power-up. With Haki having several types, one type stands atop all, and only a few characters from the series possess it, the Conqueror's Haki.

This type is possessed by the strongest of the strongest, who have the mindset to become the best in the Grand Line. Due to this, the strongest characters, like Luffy, Whitebeard, and Roger, possess this kind of Haki. But there has been one character whom fans had speculated to have this Haki, but judging by his character, he could never awaken it.

That character is the cook of the Straw Hats, Vinsmoke Sanji. With Zoro awakening his Haki during the Wano arc, Sanji fans tried their best to come up with a way to speculate that their favorite character could awaken the Haki soon in the future.

But with Sanji's lack of true ambition, he could never awaken his Conqueror Haki.

One Piece: Why Sanji would never awaken Conqueror's Haki

The first time Conqueror's Haki was showcased (Image via Toei Animation)

Conqueror's Haki cannot be awakened through training and can only be gifted to people by birth. If this kind of Haki is present by birth, the user possesses the characteristics of a king, such as having the ambitions to top something as the best.

This Haki was introduced in the first chapter of One Piece by Shanks who used it to save Luffy from a sea monster. The effects of this Haki involve dominating others through the unwavering will of the user, thus rendering the opponent unconscious.

As indicated by Shanks' case, this Haki awakens when the user is in a pinch or dangerous situation.

Monkey D Luffy using Conqueror's Haki (Image via Toei Animation)

The protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, awakened it when he stopped Motobaro, the ox of Duval, from running him over. Roronoa Zoro awakened it during his battle against Kaido. So, this ability is gifted by birth. Having this Haki by birth leads to the individual having king-like abilities as shown by the ambitions of this Haki's wielders.

Luffy, Kaido, and Big Mom wanting to become the Pirate King, Zoro wanting to become the strongest swordsman, and every other wielder possesses such ambitions.

Moreover, characters like Whitebeard possess this because they yearn for a family whom they want to protect as the strongest. Similar is the case with Garp and Katakuri.

Sanji as seen during the Fisherman arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Where all these characters possess such strict ambitions, Vinsmoke Sanji falls short of his ambitions being optional when given in to his desire. As claimed by the cook of the Straw Hats, he aims to see the All Blue where fishes of Blues of the Grand Line gather.

But as discovered from past encounters, Sanji has pretty much made a joke of his ambitions, giving in to his lust. During the Fisherman Island, after he witnessed pretty mermaids in their glory, he gave in and called that scenery the 'All Blue' he yearned for to this day.

With his other teammates having steadfast ambitions they hardly want to sacrifice, Sanji lacks ambitions in the true sense, which don't make him look like a king. Thus, this makes Sanji a person who is not fit to possess the Conqueror's Haki.

Final thoughts

Sanji defeated against Kalifa (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Water 7 arc of One Piece, Sanji had to fight Kalifa, the woman fighter of the CP9. Unfortunately, he was utterly defeated by the CP9 agent, not because he was weak, but because he was willing to accept death over hitting a woman.

One of the properties of a king is that they prefer to die over sacrificing their ideals. As Sanji had set his ideals to never hit a woman, he was ready to die instead of sacrificing them.

This could mean that he would awaken his Conqueror Haki in the future but take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the official confirmation.

