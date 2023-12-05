One Piece: Every time Conqueror's Haki was used pre-time-skip

In the post-time-skip landscape of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit One Piece manga series, Conqueror’s Haki has become one of the most important abilities to possess. Oda has even seemingly said this himself through the antagonist Kaido, who claims Gol D. Roger never had a Devil Fruit, and likewise, was able to rise above all with just his Haki.

While this build is something One Piece fans have been made steadily aware of for quite some time, readers have also wanted to look back at the pre-time-skip series to see when it first began. Although there are several times Conqueror’s Haki is used in the pre-time-skip series, it’s density near the end of this section of the story is definitively the starting point of this build.

One Piece’s pre-time-skip Conqueror’s Haki uses are largely condensed in final arcs of this story section

1) Shanks uses it to save Luffy’s life

Shockingly, the very first use of Conqueror’s Haki in pre-time-skip One Piece came in the very first chapter of the manga series. As a child, Luffy was kidnapped by the mountain bandit Higuma, which eventually led to him drowning in the sea due to his Devil Fruit powers, as a Sea King approached him.

Shanks goes out to save Luffy, being able to swim since he has no Devil Fruit powers at this point in the series (as far as fans know). After scooping up Luffy, he uses his Conqueror’s Haki to intimidate the Sea King into backing off, saving the future Pirate King’s life as a direct result.

2) Shanks vs. Whitebeard

Chapter 434 of One Piece sees two uses of Conqueror’s Haki, which will be grouped together here due to them being in the same chapter. These uses come about due to Shanks coming onto Whitebeard’s ship in order to speak with him about something.

In fact, the first use of Conqueror’s Haki in this chapter is as Shanks is boarding the Moby Dick, causing the rookies of Whitebeard’s crew to pass out as he walks by them.

The second use in the issue comes after Shanks and Whitebeard’s meeting devolves into a fight, with the two lunging at each other using their respective weapons and Conqueror’s Haki. By doing so, they split the sky above them, meaning that their Conqueror’s Haki was so powerful, it was able to tear the clouds above asunder. This chapter is also where the term “Haki” is first used in the series.

3) Luffy vs. Motobaro

In the buildup to One Piece’s Sabaody Archipelago arc, Luffy and his crew are attacked by someone whose life was ruined due to their similar appearance to Sanji’s wanted poster. Among their forces is Motobaro, a pet bison who tries to charge at Luffy in chapter 495. However, Luffy stops the bison with his own force, telling him that it’s pointless for them to fight.

This triggers something within Motobaro, causing him terror, as the Lord of the Coast Sea King once did, following Shanks’ use of the power. Also, like Shanks’ use on Whitebeard’s ship, Motobaro passes out afterwards while foaming at the mouth. This is the first time Luffy himself uses Conqueror’s Haki in the series.

4) Rayleigh knocks out he auction house

Just a few chapters later in One Piece chapter 504, a former member of Gol D. Roger’s crew is introduced in Silvers Rayleigh. Also known as the “Dark King,” Rayleigh is the former vice-captain of Roger’s crew, and was his direct second-in-command. In his debuting moments in the series, fans see him use Conqueror’s Haki to knock out the entire human auction house audience in one fell swoop.

While there is no one possessing particularly great strength in the crowd at this time, it’s nevertheless an impressive feat which emphasizes the potential power limits of Conqueror’s Haki. Luffy later demonstrates this full potential, which Rayleigh teased in this moment by knocking out 50 thousand men at Fishman Island with his own Conqueror’s Haki.

5) Luffy defends Marguerite

Following the tragic separation of One Piece’s central crew at the end of the Sabaody Archipelago arc, the series mainly focuses on Luffy until the time-skip occurs. Likewise, he’s followed to the island of Amazon Lily, where he quickly meets members of the Kuja tribe. This includes Marguerite and her friends, who help save Luffy’s life and nurse him to health.

However, Marguerite is turned to stone by Kuja Empress Boa Hancock as punishment for the crime of helping a man. While fighting for their revival in chapter 519, Luffy uses his Conqueror’s Haki, as Hancock’s sisters try to destroy their statues, knocking out many of the spectators as a result.

He also distracts Hancock and her sisters for long enough to rescue Marguerite’s statue and give himself further opportunity to revive them.

6) Luffy defends Bon Clay

After the Amazon Lily arc, One Piece’s Impel Down arc sees Luffy infiltrate the titular underwater prison in an effort to rescue his brother Portgas D. Ace before his execution. Along the way, he reunites with Bon Clay, who dedicates himself to helping Luffy in his quest. Likewise, the two eventually end up in the fifth level of the prison, known as the Frozen Hell, in chapter 536.

Here, Bon Clay tries to defend the unconscious Luffy from wolves that attack them, but ultimately fails in doing so. Luffy then wakes up, biting one of the wolves before yelling at them to get back, unintentionally using his Conqueror’s Haki in the process. This leads to them being saved and eventually finding Emporio Ivankov, which eventually amounts to Luffy successfully escaping the prison.

7) Luffy stops Ace’s execution

The reason Luffy escapes Impel Down is because Ace is transferred out of the prison before Luffy can rescue him from there, setting up One Piece’s beloved Marineford arc. The arc is essentially a massive war arc, which sees Luffy, the Whitebeard Pirates, and their allies fighting against Marine and World Government forces in order to save Ace from execution.

In chapter 569, however, all hope seems to be lost as swords are being swung down on Ace’s head, with no one close enough to stop the executioners. However, Luffy screams out for them to stop, once again unintentionally using his Conqueror’s Haki as his emotions run high.

This amazes everyone on the battlefield who isn’t knocked out by the blast, and also gives Luffy another opportunity to try and save Ace’s life.

8) Ace saves Luffy as a child

Following Ace’s tragic death in the Marineford arc, One Piece takes a brief retrospective look at Luffy and Ace’s origins in the Goa Kingdom as adoptive brothers. This look spans several chapters, with chapter 587 being of particular relevance to this article. Here, Luffy and Ace are almost killed by the Bluiejam Pirates due to a deal they made with the father of their friend Sabo.

Just as Luffy is about to die, Ace screams out at the pirates to not even dare to touch Luffy, seemingly doing so out of futility and desperation. However, in the moments that follow, several of Bluejam’s crew (including the pirate who was preparing to kill Luffy) faint and begin foaming at the mouth as a result.

Despite being so young at this point, Ace was somehow able to unconsciously use his Conqueror’s Haki in order to save Luffy’s life.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

