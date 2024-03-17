Sanji's final opponent in One Piece will be Saint Shepherd Ju Peter (& this All Blue theory proves it)

One Piece chapter 1110 spoilers have revealed the devil forms of the Gorosei and Sanji's Final opponent could have already been foreshadowed by this reveal. The one Sanji was destined to go against from the very start was Saint Shepherd Ju Peter.

This relates to Sanji's dream of finding the All Blue, which is an unknown sea body located somewhere on the Grand Line where all kinds of fish are present.

Just like Luffy's dream of becoming the pirate king, Sanji's dream was also a ridiculous one, but their dreams were grand, to say the least. But what makes Saint Ju Peter Sanji's arch-nemesis?

This relates to the existence of Sanji's dream, the All Blue, and how this Gorosei could be the person who is hiding this sea body somewhere on the Grand Line.

As Sanji hears about this in the upcoming chapters, the showdown could take place anytime.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

One Piece: Sanji's final opponent, Saint Ju Peter, could be holding the All Blue

Saint Ju Peter as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to spoilers of chapter 1110, the Five Elders made an entry on Egghead in a very flashy way and immediately transformed into their devil forms. Saint Ju Peter, who could be Sanji's final opponent, had the form of a 'Sand Wyrm,' or in simple words, a sandworm.

This form suited his status as the Warrior God of Agriculture, as sandworms are responsible for irrigating the soil, thus leading to the prosperous yield of crops.

But what makes him Sanji's final opponent and what could this 'sandworm' be referring to?

Fans speculate that this could be a reference to the book 'Dune' by Frank Herbert. In this book, sandworms exist as colossal creatures with rough bodies and a very similar design to Saint Ju Peter's devil form.

These sandworms are also treated as Gods in this book, which could make them a direct reference to Saint Ju Peter, who is one of the strongest people on the Grand Line.

Fans have noticed another similarity between a person in this book and Ju Peter, which is the ecologist named Liet-Kyne. This ecologist was responsible for monitoring the agriculture in the desert of this book and was described as a 'tall, thin man with sandy hair, a mustache and a beard.' If looked at closely, this fits the look of Saint Ju Peter.

So, how does Saint Ju Peter relate to the All Blue and become Sanji's final opponent? This relates to chapter 1073 when Saturn was traveling to Egghead Island and Kizaru ordered one of the Marine officers to check the food for poison before serving it to Saturn.

All Blue as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This could be a reference to the book which mentioned the sandworms' weakness, which was 'moisture.' Just like normal earthworms, these creatures could also be killed when drowned in water and are needed for the proper irrigation of soil.

Earthworms also share a similar body structure to sandworms. So, could Saint Ju Peter be the person who removed All Blue from the Grand Line as his original devil body was weak to its existence?

All Blue is part of the group of mysteries in the series which fans only know the name of. In normal seawater, a devil fruit user would easily sink, but fans speculate that All Blue could erase the devil fruit powers of a person and help them float, thus making it a unique body.

This could be the reason why it was considered poisonous by the Gorosei and Five Elders, and the responsibility of this water body could have been put into the hands of the man of agriculture, Saint Ju Peter, who could also be Sanji's final opponent.

This also raises the question of what could the potential of Sanji's final opponent be, who tried to eat Luffy but was sliced by Dorry and Brogy.

So, Saint Ju Peter could be Sanji's final opponent who made the All Blue disappear during some part of history (most probably during the void century), and to achieve his dream, Sanji could go in an all-out battle against this Gorosei in the upcoming chapters.

