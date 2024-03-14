One Piece chapter 1110 full summary: Gorosei appear on Egghead Island, Zoro achieves victory, and the Giants come to the rescue

One Piece chapter 1110, which is set to release on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 AM JST, will be answering the burning questions left after the previous chapter's cliffhanger.

Following a week-long hiatus, fans have been eager for further information on what new havoc is about to break loose on Egghead Island, where Saint Saturn summoned the rest of the Five Elders. Following the leak of the whole summary of the upcoming chapter by a trusted source, it can be said with certainty that those who were waiting for some action, will get their fill.

Despite the relatively short length of the chapter, comprising 17 pages, readers can expect several intense fights, transformations, and the unleashing of new techniques, accompanied by captivating double-page spreads. The designs of the Awakened forms to be revealed in this new chapter are also expected to be a sight to behold and will add to the sense of urgency to escape Egghead Island. After all, the battle seems to have taken an unexpected turn in favor of the Marines.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1110 to mark the beginning of Straw Hats vs Five Elders

In the One Piece chapter 1110 spoilers, released by trusted leaker Redon, the upcoming chapter title is translated as Falling Stars. It is also revealed that the cover art of this issue will feature Yamato traveling through Wanokuni.

One Piece chapter 1110 will begin with characters such as Vice Admiral Bluegrass, Bonney, Franky, and Atlas reacting to the sight of black lightning from the Five Elders being summoned, while the Giants and Pacifistas will continue attacking Marine ships. In Mary Geoise, on the other hand, the very room of the Five Elders will be shown to be vacant, with only a large, burning magical circle on the floor.

With seven minutes remaining until Vegapunk's world announcement, the scientist is seen enjoying a Vega-coffee on the screens. But the tension will be increased as Luffy, who will be in shock, will be seen exclaiming that there are five monsters now, followed by a dramatic double-page spread where all the Five Elders will be depicted standing before him. Each Elder is in their Awakened form, with dark, flaming smoke swirling around their necks.

One Piece chapter 1110 will confirm the identities of the Five Elders. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn will be revealed as the yokai ushi-oni, Saint Marcus Mars as an Itsumade, a bird yokai, Saint Topman Warcury as a Houki, a giant boar with four tusks, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro as a Bakotsu, a skeleton horse, and Saint Shepherd Ju Peter as a massive worm monster.

The chapter will follow Nusjuro as he transforms into his hybrid centaur-like form, carrying swords in both hands and charging toward the Pacifistas. One of the swords will be a black blade. He will defeat some Pacifistas by freezing their internal circuits, rendering them immobile.

Meanwhile, Mars will launch an attack on the Labophase, effortlessly bypassing Vegapunk’s protective barrier, which will remain intact despite the trespass. Ju Peter will burrow underground, leaving Luffy to battle Saturn.

According to the spoilers, Usopp will finally devise a way to bring the Thousand Sunny to a halt by creating a bamboo barrier. Sanji will contact everyone via Den Den Mushi, urging them to evacuate immediately and not wait for him and Luffy. Jinbe will arrive at the location where Zoro and Lucci are engaged in combat and inform Sanji that the two are still locked in battle.

Sanji’s disappointed response will send Zoro over the edge. Despite Lucci’s new technique, he will be swiftly defeated by Zoro, who will unleash his new technique, tentatively translated as 3 Sword Style - Huhuva Hell: Stripe Hunt. But fans will have to wait for the official translation.

The focus of One Piece chapter 1110 will then return to Luffy, who will be ambushed by Ju Peter emerging from below and swallowing him. However, the Giants Dorry and Brogy will arrive just in time. With a new attack called Solar Saw, they will sever Ju Peter’s head, freeing Luffy.

Luffy will be overjoyed at regaining his freedom, and Brogy will join him in a hearty laugh, before informing him that they could not wait for him, so they came to pick him up.

The spoilers end with the confirmation that there will be no break next week.

