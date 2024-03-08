One Piece: Gorosei's Egghead appearance result of Oda using brilliant real-life inspiration

As One Piece fans eagerly await the official release of chapter 1110 and with it the official arrival of the Gorosei at Egghead Island, many are taking advantage of the breaktime to reread recent issues. This is largely out of a desire to look for any clues or hints that series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda may have recently hidden to set up the Egghead arc’s conclusion.

While there are several details which fans have found and spun intricate theories on, One Piece fans had yet to find any setup in recent issues for the summoning of the Gorosei. Although having this development occur without warning or setup is far from a negative, it is admittedly uncharacteristic of Oda for such a major plotline to have no setup.

However, it seems that One Piece’s looming momentous event(s) may have been set up not by Oda in the manga, but by the real-life planets for whom the Gorosei are named after. In fact, it even suggests that the coming battle with Luffy and Gorosei will see at least one fatality, which is an exciting prospect to consider with regards to the series’ future.

One Piece timing out climax of Egghead arc, appearance of Gorosei with real-life astronomical events

The real-life setup, explained

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, many One Piece fans have pointed out that Oda may be setting up the coming events of the Egghead arc to be timed in accordance with coming astronomical events. On April 4, 2024, four planets will align on the same side of the sun as Earth, during which time Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune will be visible from Earth.

In what’s unlikely to be a coincidence, the names of three of these planets which will be visible match up with the names of Gorosei members Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, Jaygarcia Saturn, and Saint Marcus Mars. Shortly thereafter on April 8, a solar eclipse is set to occur, which matches up with Monkey D. Luffy’s true Devil Fruit which gives him the powers of the Sun God Nika.

While a total solar eclipse is the covering of the sun from the earth’s surface thanks to the moon getting in between the two celestial bodies, this is unlikely to suggest that the One Piece protagonist is in any danger. If anything, it signifies that someone will be getting in between Luffy and the earth, which many fans assert can be interpreted as Imu given the enigmatic ruler’s role in the series thus far and relationship with the Gorosei.

Expand Tweet

It’s also more likely that the two Gorosei members who do not correspond with the above visible planets, Topman Warcury and Shepherd Ju Peter, end up dying at Egghead Island before Luffy. This would arguably be the most intriguing and influential outcome with respect to the series’ future, as it greatly weakens the forces at Imu’s disposal. If the Gorosei are also revealed to be using some kind of shared power, the death of two could severely weaken the other three.

In any case, it seems clear that the next major development in the current One Piece arc is set to come around the first week of April. While a break week for the series should be coming around this time given the series’ current release schedule, fans can nevertheless expect the month of April to be an exciting time for the story.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1110 official release date and time

One Piece chapter 1109 highlights

One Piece chapter 1110: Who will Luffy's allies be in the fight against the Gorosei? Explored