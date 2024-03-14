One Piece's D. Clan could be God's enemies and Gods themselves

With the One Piece final saga in full steam, the long-unknown mysteries are being revealed. The current spotlight is the real identities of the Five Elders or the Gorosei. Their yokai forms were revealed in chapter 1110, and more reveals could be expected in the upcoming chapters.

One of the most anticipated mysteries in this series could be the real origins of the 'D' clan. This clan has been surrounded in mystery since the start of the series, with the only detail known about them being that they could change the world's tide someday.

In today's article, we shall discuss what the 'D' could be destined to do in One Piece and their relationship with the real Gods of the series. We will also explore their relationship with the current fake Gods of the series, Imu and the Gorosei.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece: The relationship between the real Gods and the 'D' clan

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece started with Monkey D. Luffy's dream of becoming the Pirate King one day. As the series progressed, the 'D' in Luffy's name became the spotlight, and more characters with this syllable were introduced, signifying that they had a duty to perform.

The Grand Line is currently ruled by the World Government, which is under the jurisdiction of the Five Elders and King Imu. However, the justice they have served so far has been corrupt.

Imu (left) and Cobra (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The only people who enjoy a good life on the Grand Line are the Celestial Dragons, who consider themselves the direct descendants of the Sovereign Kings. This could imply that the world is upside down, where leaders are corrupt, and justice is never served, irrespective of a person's status.

Coming back to the 'D' clan, almost every member of this clan has said to turn the world upside down, signifying that they are the ones who could be destined to make the Grand Line right. This could be why Imu was so aggravated after Cobra mentioned Lili's name with a 'D' in it during chapter 1084.

Gol D. Roger, the pirate king and the pirate who started the pirate era in this series, was the one who lured the world toward finding the One Piece. He also wanted to turn the world upside down.

During his last breathing moments after the Paramount arc, Edward Newgate said the world would be turned upside down once someone finds the One Piece. So, what gives the 'D' clan members the right to turn the world upside down, or in simple words, what gives them the right to correct the Grand Line?

Sumerian, one of the oldest languages in civilization, has a word, dinger, that directly translates to God or Goddess. It is more commonly used as a sign to represent deities or Gods.

The sign used instead of dinger to emphasize the God status of a being is 'D.' After learning about this, things start to make sense, as this emphasizes how the D of Luffy and other pirates in this series could be related to the Sumerian word dinger. They could be related to the four Gods of Skypiea, as revealed during Robin's visit to the altar in the Skypiea arc.

So, all this could indicate that the 'D' clan members could be Gods or their descendants. They could be destined to turn the world upside down after finding the grand treasure of One Piece and exposing the fake Gods - the Five Elders and Imu.

Final thoughts

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda is pretty fond of ancient civilizations, and fans speculate that he has included many references to these civilizations in his manga series. The origins of Imu, Five Elders, and many other characters could be directly related to ancient civilizations.

According to fans, the Sumerian language belongs to one of the oldest civilizations on Earth, and its relationship to the 'D' clan could be legit, considering the author has always tried to leave clues regarding such civilizations and anthologies.

