One Piece theory claims Dragon, Chopper, and Imu will join Luffy as the Gods of the series' world

The reveal of Luffy's Human-Human fruit was probably the biggest in One Piece, leading to further revelations later. Apart from this, the reveal of Luffy's true devil fruit has also urged the One Piece fandom to theorize about personalities related to his devil fruit, the Sun 'God' modeled fruit.

Earlier in the Skypiea arc, the tribal people revealed the four Gods they worship and followed the rituals. After this, the discussion about these four Gods went silent as Oda kept his secrets.

The God of the Sun, the God of the Rain, the God of the Forest, and the God of the Earth are the four Gods that are worshipped at Skypiea, and it's quite possible that all of them have been revealed in the story.

Discovering the four Gods from the Skypiea arc in One Piece

First up is the God of the Sun, whom fans speculate to be Monkey D. Luffy. The devil fruit of Luffy supports this statement (Human-Human, Model: Sun God Nika). There have also been many instances throughout the series where Luffy's status as Sun God has been foreshadowed.

For instance, while partying with the wolves during the same arc, Luffy's reflection in front of the bonfire symbolizes the classic Sun God figure. In One Piece, the Sun God is related to a renowned figure named JoyBoy.

Fans speculate Papa Legba (from the Caribean folklore) to be the inspiration behind JoyBoy. He wears a Straw Hat, just like JoyBoy, and also represents the Sun, as in the Sun God.

Second is the God of the Rain, whom fans speculate to be Monkey D. Dragon, the father of Luffy. His character has been a mystery since the series began, and Oda is yet to reveal certain details about him, for instance, his devil fruit.

Fans speculate different possibilities regarding Dragon having a devil fruit with abilities related to the rain. The first possibility surrounds the Rain God Thunderbird (North American folklore). Dragon's first appearance was during the extreme storms of Loguetown as the Straw Hats fled from Smoker.

During this time, his tattoos were revealed to resemble the 'alconquin tribe tattoos.' This tribe of North America worshipped the Thunderbird, which is associated with storms and thunders, much like Dragon's first appearance. Fans speculate that Dragon's devil fruit abilities were being displayed at this time.

The second possibility of Dragon's devil fruit surrounds Rain God Amaru, which belongs to the same folklore. This bird is associated with weather change and is considered the harbinger of revolution (or change of air). Dragon is also the leader of the Revolutionary Army, a group of people fighting for change, which links him to Amaru.

Third is the God of the Forest, whom fans speculate to be Tony Tony Chopper. Chopper's devil fruit is simply Human-Human fruit, model: Human (as he was a reindeer). As most Human-Human devil fruits are known to be 'mythical,' fans speculate that Chopper's fruit is also an un-discovered mythical zoan fruit (like Luffy's Sun God fruit, which the World Government was hiding on purpose).

Chopper devil fruit could be the Human-Human fruit, Model: Forest God Cernunnos. Related to nature and the forest, this Forest God is also a reindeer, just like Chopper.

Last is the God of the Earth, whom fans speculate to be Imu. As someone whose name is the only information that has been revealed so far, there are several theories surrounding Imu, the person of highest authority in this world.

While some speculate her to be Gaia, an Earth God of Greek mythology, due to their mutual love for nature; others believe Imu to be Damballa or Nure-Onna.

Fans are advised to take these speculations around the Gods already existing as characters in the series with a grain of salt, as the mystery surrounding these Gods of the Skypiean tribe is yet to be addressed in the official manga and anime.