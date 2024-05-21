"Garbage Studio": Dragon Ball fans fume over Toei's latest One Piece collaboration

On May 20, 2024, One Piece announced a collaboration with Sphere, the biggest display screen in the world, to display its episodes. However, Dragon Ball fans don't seem to take this milestone of the series too happily.

Dragon Ball has been out of the mainstream anime business since the airing of the Super series that ended almost five years ago. The series received a movie adaptation during this time, but it didn't satisfy the cravings of fans who decided to criticize Toei Animation, the studio that animated One Piece.

As they share the same animation studio, the former series' fandom took to the internet and criticized the animation studio for diverting its attention. While part of the fandom criticized the studio for not paying attention to one series, another part of the fandom celebrated the collaboration of the other series.

Dragon Ball fans react to the latest collaboration of One Piece

One Piece announced a collaboration with Sphere on its 25th anniversary. The series will take over the exterior of this screen on June 10-16, 2024. The episodes that would air haven't been announced yet.

Sphere is an entertainment arena located in the east of Las Vegas in Nevada, United States. Prior to the collaboration with Sphere, the anime series had a bunch of collaborations with a multitude of international companies like PUMA (footwear), Scholastic Corporation (the world's largest publisher of children's books), Super Impulse USA (a leading manufacturer of toys in the world), and so many more.

Sharing a similar animation studio to this series, Dragon Ball is an anime series that aired on March 25, 2018. The series received an anime film, Dragon Ball Super DAIMA, on June 11, 2022, and since then, there has been no announcement of this series' sequel projects. The lack of projects could be why Dragon Ball fans blame Toei Animation for not focusing on their favorite anime.

Reactions from Dragon Ball fans on One Piece x Sphere collaboration

Many Dragon Ball fans didn't hold back and made Toei Animation the victim of their anger by calling them a garbage studio. Moreover, as 2024 is the year of the dragon according to the Chinese calendar, fans were expecting Toei to give the series some limelight.

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Moreover, one fan even claimed the promotion One Piece is doing abroad could be a sign that it is trying to take over the spot of Dragon Ball as it has a bigger fandom abroad compared to the former.

"Garbage Studio. And yall said this is the Year of Dragon ball ??? What a joke." A fan said.

"Hot Take: I think Toei & Oda know One Piece popularity struggles over seas compared to DB so they do these paid promos (macys parade balloon and this) to try to push it more in the west." Another fan said.

"Feel like all the love Toei is giving to OP should've been directed to Dragonball." Another one commented.

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, the opposition fandom defended their spot by saying the Dragon Ball series has been in the limelight for the past 2-3 decades, considering how it was one of the first anime to air. Hence, fans requested Dragon Ball fans to move on and watch and congratulate the success of another anime.

One fan even called One Piece the greatest anime of all time in front of the Dragon Ball fandom. Lastly, a fan showed his excitement over the airing of his favorite series on the world's largest screen and claimed he could hardly wait.

"Why are DB fans mad you guys have had their for decades. Stand proud and watch your second anime. You're still popular regardless." A fan said.

"One Piece is the Greatest of All Time! Take that DB weebs." Another fan said.

Final thoughts

Animation studios are unbiased regarding any anime series, be it popular or unpopular, because there are standards, especially in Japan, that forbid them from favoring one series. Instead of blaming animation studios, it is adviseable to wait for the favorite series' sequel by officially watching prequels or buying merchandise.

On the other hand, it is an achievement for the anime community that an anime would broadcast on the world's largest screen. So, it would be a site to behold for every anime fan.

