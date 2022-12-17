Haikyu!! Stuper Stage EX at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Haikyu!! Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX is set to begin at 7 pm JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. With no recent news about the upcoming movie covering the last leg of the series, fans can expect the franchise’s presence at Jump Festa this year to be wholly focused on the upcoming film.

However, there are currently no rumors, reports, or official news on what fans can expect from the Haikyu!! Super Stage EX at Jump Festa 2023. Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that the upcoming film will be discussed in great detail, there is nothing official or unofficial to verify this expectation in any way.

Haikyu!!’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX information is a mystery with no leaks, rumors available

Start date and time, where to watch

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages:



• ONE PIECE

• My Hero Academia

• Black Clover

• Jujutsu Kaisen

• Kimetsu no Yaiba

• Dr. STONE

• SPYxFAMILY

• Chainsaw Man

• BORUTO

• New Prince of Tennis



Jump Festa 2023 EX Stages:



• BLEACH

• Kuroko's Basketball

The Haikyu!! Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX is set to begin at 8.20 pm Japanese Standard Time on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The panel will run for 40 minutes, ending at 7.40 pm JST, as per the official Jump Festa website.

Like in previous years, fans can watch the panel on either Jump Festa’s official YouTube page, their official website, or their official smartphone application. All three will provide access to various livestreams for the day’s events set to be livestreamed. All Super Stage EX panels are expected to fall into this category and be livestreamed.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 3.20 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 6.20 am, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 11.20 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 12.20 pm, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 4.50 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 7.20 pm, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 8.20 pm Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 9.50 pm, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and panel guests

Currently, the announced panel of guests consists mainly of voice actors from the Haikyu!! anime. This includes Ayumu Murase, the voice of Shoyo Hinata, and Kaito Ishikawa, the voice of Tobio Kageyama. There is also another announced guest - Haikyu!! theatrical company director, Kenta Suga. This may hint that the panel will also focus on a host of news regarding a stage play adaptation of the series.

This can also be interpreted as a potential sign that the anime series’ upcoming film will not be discussed at this Jump Festa 2023 panel. While it would be a shocking and confusing move, the possibility certainly exists and is exacerbated by the inclusion of Kenta Suga on the panel. It would also explain why only the voice actors for Hinata and Kageyama will be present at the panel.

Unfortunately, with no news or rumors on what to expect at the franchise’s Jump Festa 2023 panel, fans are making guesses through little pre-event clues there are. That being said, it’s incredibly likely that the upcoming stage play and the series finale film will be heavily discussed at the panel.

