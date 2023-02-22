Handyman Saitou in Another World Episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The isekai anime Handyman Saitou in Another World is all set to release episode 8 next week, and after the rollercoaster ride that was episode 7, fans can’t wait to see what the series has in store following the dramatic sacrifice of Kisirugi.

Despite several rumors that episode 8 of Handyman Saitou in Another World would not be released this week due to a break in schedule, the series will continue following its weekly release schedule, meaning that the next episode will arrive on time.

Handyman Saitou in Another World returns this Sunday with episode 8

Release date, where to watch, and more

Episode 8 of Handyman Saitou in Another World will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will be released internationally according to the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, February 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm, February 26

Central European Summer Time: 2:30 pm, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, February 26

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm, February 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 11 pm, February 26

Viewers in Japan can catch the broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, Sun TV, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto. International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Previously, in episode 7 of Handyman Saitou in Another World, we saw Kisirugi sacrificing himself to save the others regardless of all his previous wrongdoings. The Minister and the Dorg then take him away. Fans deemed it a very emotional episode, especially with the addition of Morlock giving up his hand.

In the next episode, viewers will hopefully find out if Kisirugi’s death is an absolute necessity for the Rejuvenation magic or not.

Saitou has not succeeded in finding the roomba, which has raised the question of his true purpose. The upcoming episode will also shed light on what is expected to happen to his group.

Morlock will have to engage in some serious discussions, given the fact that he was the one to summon Saitou in that world.

About Handyman Saitou in Another World

The anime Handyman Saitou in Another World was announced on January 19, 2022, by Kadokawa, and the first episode was released recently on January 8, 2023.

It is directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka, who is known for his works on famous anime series like Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, and more. Other staff include Kenta Ihara, who is in charge of the screenplay and Yōko Tanabe in character designs, with music composed by Tomotaka Ōsumi.

The opening theme song, Kaleidoscope, is performed by Teary Planet, while the song for the end credits, Hidamari no Saido (Sunny Spot's Saturation) is performed by Konoco.

Production of the series has been taken up by the studio C2C, and it is licensed by Crunchyroll, which is distributing the series globally.

The synopsis of the anime, according to Crunchyroll, is as follows:

“Handyman Saitou has never felt special in his life. When he’s dropped into a medieval fantasy world, he gathers a party of unique beings to survive. Surrounded by a heavy warrior, a spell-forgetting wizard, and even a divine fairy princess, he yearns to be helpful. But after Saitou saves everyone during a raid, it’s clear that having a handyman on an adventure isn’t just useful, it’s essential!”

