Hare-Kon manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Hare-Kon manga ran for 19 volumes and showed how the medium can be very diverse, with this series dealing with legalized polygamous marriages through the protagonist, Koharu Date. This is not a manga meant for more traditional/conservative readers, as there are a lot of unconventional relationship tropes.

However, all of them are done for entertainment purposes and offer a bit of insight as to what polygamous relationships can lead to.

It is also worth pointing out that the Hare-Kon manga also has a fair bit of erotic content. Koharu gets involved in some very bizarre relationships and that is one of the manga's biggest focal points.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hare-Kon manga.

All the details about the Hare-Kon manga

Where to read

If people are unsure of buying physical copies of the Hare-Kon manga because of its premise, the best way to go is the Kodansha manga app, K Manga. Kodansha is the publisher of the series and people can download the said app to read all the manga titles published by them.

Sadly, for those who would like to own physical copies of the series, it is currently not available on Amazon and there is no information of new editions coming out anytime soon. There are a couple of French editions of the fifth volume but other than that, the platform doesn't have more copies.

What to expect

Koharu is a small-town girl who decided to move to Tokyo to progress with her life and eventually started dating a man over there, only to discover that he was married and had been cheating on his wife with her. Distraught, Koharu decides to go back home after rejecting the guy's marriage proposal, as she didn't want to get involved in a situation of that nature.

However, once she returns home, she discovers that her parents' business has closed down and that they are struggling with their finances. Eventually, Koharu meets a man named Ryunosuke Date and he offers to pay the entirety of her family's debt on one condition: she has to marry him. This situation is complicated even further when Koharu finds out that Ryunosuke has two wives already.

It turns out that the town they are in had legalized polygamous marriages to deal with low birth rates, so the marriage was a legal possibility. Koharu doesn't feel very sure about doing this but eventually agrees in the interest of her family. The manga then focuses on the dynamics between Ryunosuke and his three wives, which often has a lot of comedy and hilarious scenes, although also mixed with the classic elements of a harem manga, which can be divisive for a lot of people.

Final thoughts

The Hare-Kon manga is not for everybody and that is very clear from the get-go with the premise of a man having three wives. However, it can be a fun story to read and works in a unique way when it comes to character dynamics and how Koharu needs to find her place in this new context.

