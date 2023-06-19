Heavenly Delusion episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 13 will be released on June 24, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The previous episode featured a series of horrifying events involving Kiruko and Robin. The happy and emotional reunion that Kiruko always dreamt of wasn’t anything like the actual event. Elsewhere, Robin Inazaki committed a heinous crime against Kiruko, and she will be scarred for the rest of her life.

The upcoming episode will be the finale of the first season. The manga has progressed quite a bit, which means there is a possibility that Heavenly Delusion might receive a second season. The finale could focus on the kids’ journey out into the world. The children of Takahara Academy were called Hirukos, which means the man-eating monsters were, in fact, children from the academy.

While we still don’t know how the children turned into Hirukos and how they were made by Mina, the AI controlling the academy, the finale could connect these dots.

Trigger Warning: Mentions of s*xual assault.

Heavenly Delusion episode 13 release details

Heavenly Delusion episode 13 will be released on June 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The series maintains a weekly release schedule, and the episode should air on the aforementioned date unless unforeseen circumstances delay the release.

Furthermore, the latest episodes will be available on Disney+ globally. It is noteworthy to mention that fans will have to avail of the aforementioned platforms’ paid services in order to access episodes of Heavenly Delusion. Fans in Japan can tune into MBS, BS11, Mainichi Broadcasting, or Tokyo MX to view the latest episodes.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

A quick recap of Heavenly Delusion episode 12

In episode 12, Takahara Academy was under attack. A massive projectile seemed to have destroyed a part of the ceiling as well as the wall. Chaos ensued and people were trying to reach for cover.

Meanwhile, Kiruko and Maru came across a settlement known as the Ministry of Reconstruction. They registered themselves there, and Kiruko enquired about Robin. She was nervous but excited.

She left Maru in her room and visited Robin for the first time in years. They fondly recollected the time they worked with Dr. Usami.

However, Robin took advantage of Kiruko and proceeded to s*xually assault her. The reunion Kiruko wished for thus turned out to be a nightmare that scarred her.

The focus shifted back to Takahara Academy when Mimihime and her friends explored the world outside. They were shocked to see just how tall the “ceiling” was. It will be interesting to see how the kids adapt to the real world.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Heavenly Delusion episode 13 could potentially focus on the kids’ journey in the outer world. In the previous episode, Maru was shown to be hesitant and uncomfortable when Kiruko decided to go alone. Fans hope that Maru’s curiosity leads him to Robin to free Kiruko from this heinous individual.

It might be too early for the show to provide context regarding The Calamity and how it came about. With that in mind, there is a possibility that information surrounding Maru’s true goal could also be uncovered in the next episode.

