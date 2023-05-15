Heavenly Delusion episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 8 will be released on May 20, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Previously, Maru and Kiruko ran into two sets of organizations - The Immortal Order and Liviuman. The doctor from the Immortal Order piqued Kiruko’s interest since she wondered if he was “Doc,” the mysterious person that she knew from her childhood.

However, that wasn’t the case since Dr. Usami from the Immortal Order was someone else. Despite his nefarious appearance, it seems like Dr. Usami was working towards the welfare of other human beings. His true nature will most likely be explored in Heavenly Delusion episode 8.

Heavenly Delusion: Dr. Usami might reveal more about the patient that Mizuhashi was terrified of

Episode 8 release details

The series maintains a weekly release schedule. Based on that, Heavenly Delusion episode 8 will be released on May 20, 2023, at 10 pm JST.

In Japan, fans can view the latest episodes on BS11, TV Aichi, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Globally, fans can watch all the episodes on Disney + streaming platform.

The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, May 20

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, May 20

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, May 20

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, May 20

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, May 20

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 pm, Saturday, May 20

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, May 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, May 20

Brief recap of episode 7

Episode 7 began with Kiruko and Maru working on their advertising banner before encountering Liviuman, an organization Mizuhashi led. The duo was then informed about the Immortal Order and why this organization opposed them.

Soon, this organization revealed that the Immortal Order hid a man-eater in their basement. Given that Maru and Kiruko advertised themselves as people who could kill man-eaters, Liviuman assigned this task to them.

The two located the man-eater, and Kiruko fell victim to it as she started to hallucinate. Maru killed it with ease, and Kiruko was back to normal. Here, they met Dr. Usami, who not only thanked them for their efforts but also requested help in killing another man-eater.

What to expect from Heavenly Delusion episode 8?

Based on where the previous episode left off, fans can expect to learn more about what Dr. Usami does on a daily basis. Despite his scary appearance, he was quite polite when he asked Maru and Kiruko to assist him in killing a man-eater. He was quite thrilled to see that the man-eater residing in the basement was dead.

Furthermore, the upcoming episode of the series might reveal more information about the patient Mizuhashi encountered during her time in the Immortal Order as a patient.

Mizuhashi, the leader of Liviuman, saw a patient chopped up into pieces and kept alive by connecting to numerous machines. It is possible that this patient was someone who nearly turned into a Hiruko, and Dr. Usami is trying his best to retain this person’s life and humanity.

If Dr. Usami’s intentions aren’t malicious, Maru and Kiruko could potentially end the conflict between Liviuman and the Immortal Order.

