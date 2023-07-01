Hell's Paradise episode 13: Shion vs Mu Dan comes to an end as Gabimaru's Tao is shown

In Hell's Paradise episode 13, or the finale of the first season of Hell's Paradise, fans saw Yamada Asaemon Shion, Sagiri, Nurugai, and Yuzuriha fighting the Kishikai form of Mu Dan. In a dramatic fashion, Yamada Asaemon Senta conveyed the weakness of Mu Dan's Kishikai form to Shion, who then concentrated his Tao, or "Waves," on his blade and put an end to the fight.

In the previous episode of Hell's Paradise, Senta sacrificed himself to save Yuzuriha from Mu Dan's attack. Despair awaited Sagiri and Yuzuriha if it were not for Shion and Nurugai, who came just in the nick of time to save them. Moreover, Hell's Paradise episode 13 elaborated on the concept of Tao as Shion discovered the attribute concept of Tao. The episode also highlighted Gabimaru's amnesia following the battle against the Soshin.

Shion defeats Kishikai Mu Dan with the help of Senta's advice in Hell's Paradise episode 13

Yamada Asaemon Shion saves the day

Hell's Paradise episode 13, titled Dreams and Reality, followed the events of the last episode and focused on Yamada Asaemon Shion, who came just at the right moment to save Yuzuriha and Sagiri. In a flash, he cut off the plant stingers that seemed to attack his comrades.

He asked everyone to flee so that he could fight Mu Dan's Kishikai form. The Yamada Asaemon wanted to show how an immortal could be killed with his newfound strength. On his way, he killed numerous monsters to learn about the "Waves" (which is Tao). So, he wanted to test how perceiving and manipulating the Waves can be used to kill an immortal entity.

Shion, upon seeing Senta's state, ordered Nurugai to cut off the flowers and the roots growing out of the latter, thinking there might still be a chance to save him. Moreover, Yuzuriha applied her medicine to stop Senta's bleeding.

Jak | The Pink Panther movie is happening @Jak854321 Done watching episode 13 of Hell’s Paradise. A really good episode I felt. Tons of action that I thought was really well done and some new revelations in the story that really makes me excited to see where season 2 goes. 9/10 Done watching episode 13 of Hell’s Paradise. A really good episode I felt. Tons of action that I thought was really well done and some new revelations in the story that really makes me excited to see where season 2 goes. 9/10 https://t.co/BBmIdIh5P4

Then, sensing the strength of the Kishikai Mu Dan, Shion remembered the encounter he and Nurugai had with a being similar before. As a result, he wanted to put his Tao to the test. With a flurry of attacks, Shion managed to hold down Mu Dan's Kishikai form to some extent, but suddenly, flowers sprouted from his body.

Without hesitation, he slashed the sprouted flowers on his body. However, he lost a lot of blood in the process. Mu Dan realized that Shion's Tao is also opposed to him, just like Sagiri's, which is it gave Shion and his associates a chance to defeat the opponent.

In the meantime, Nurugai hugged Yuzuriha and Sagiri to replenish their Tao. While for the former it didn't work, Sagiri noticed a portion of her strength returning. However, she didn't have time to figure out the reason behind this phenomenon at that time as they were in the middle of a battle.

Yamada Asaemon Shion as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 13 (Image via Mappa Studios)

Hell's Paradise episode 13 saw a determined Shion, ready to kill an immortal foe, with Sagiri and Nurugai helping him by slashing the vines away. Shion, clouded by rage, cut off the monster's legs and brought him down. He then remembered how he fled, leaving behind his pupil Tenza to die, so he concentrated all of his Tao on the blade to cut Mu Dan's Tandens.

However, upon realizing that no strong Tao was emitting from the Tandens, he hesitated. Just then, Senta conveyed to Shion that the monster's weakness was not in the Tandens but in the ovule, which was located at the center of its petal. Hovering between life and death, Shion delivered the final strike to Mu Dan in Hell's Paradise episode 13.

Yuzuriha makes a tough choice

Yuzuriha and Senta Asaemon (Image via Mappa Studios)

In Hell's Paradise episode 13, fighting against Mu Dan took a huge toll on the body of Asaemon Shion. Senta, on the other hand, was at the death's door when Sagiri asked Yuzuriha to give her medicine to the Yamada Asaemon. However, she felt that it was Shion who needed it more than Senta.

As a ninja, Yuzuriha knew that bringing Senta in an injured state would only cause harm to the group in the future, which is why she knew that giving him the medicine would only prolong the pain. At this point, Yuzuriha urged Senta to think about himself in the last moments of his life.

She wanted him to forget about his duties as a Yamada Asaemon and think about his family, his pet cat, and his lover, and paint a beautiful picture in his head at the moment of his last breath. The scene ended with Yuzuriha holding a smiling Senta, who became a free soul, devoid of restriction and duties.

Shion discovers the elements of Tao while Gabimaru suffers from amnesia

Aftermath of the battle (Image via Mappa Studios)

In the latter half of Hell's Paradise episode 13, Shion finally readdresses the situation and finds out about the elements of Tao. He figured out that Waves, or Tao, has different elemental attributes and they are strong and weak against one another. Moreover, he also felt that using too much Tao can bring changes to both physical and mental.

Hell's Paradise episode 13 also saw Gabimaru in a cave, who couldn't remember anything apart from his name and strength. He suffered from amnesia for using excessive Tao in his last battle.

The group then learned that there's no Elixir of Life. However, the fact that Gabimaru's village chief was immortal proved that something like the Elixir of Life must exist. To this, Yuzuriha interjected that the village chief probably had used an illusion to make them believe that, further wondering if Gabimaru's wife was also an illusion since it was uncommon for such a young Shinobi to get married.

She noted how sometimes one required more than fear to motivate someone to complete suicidal missions. However, Sagiri still believed that Gabimaru's wife existed and that he would do anything to get the Elixir of Life and reunite with his wife.

Gabimaru in Hell's Paradise episode 13 (Image via Mappa Studios)

Hell's Paradise episode 13 ended with Sagiri's belief over the existence of Gabimaru's wife. She hoped that the two would get reunited.

Meanwhile, with the news of the second season of Hell's Paradise recently announced, fans can expect another exciting journey ahead for the remaining survivors who went to Shinsenkyo.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes