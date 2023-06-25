Hell's Paradise episode 12: Sagiri and Yuzuriha show first signs of mastering Tao, Mu Dan turns into Kishikai

With the release of Hell's Paradise episode 12, fans witnessed Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Senta fighting Mu Dan. While it was a difficult battle, the humans managed to get the better of the Tensen. However, this led to an unfortunate event as Yamada Asaemon Senta sacrificed himself for the criminal he was supposed to watch over.

The previous episode saw Gabimaru teaming up with Gantetsusai and Fuchi. That's when the Soshin attacked them to take Mei for Bochu Jutsu, which provoked an enraged Gabimaru and Gantetsusai to fight them. During the fight, Gabimaru learned to use Tao and defeated the Soshin. Elsewhere, Sagiri, Senta, Yuzuriha, and Hoko encountered Tensen Mu Dan.

Hell's Paradise episode 12: Senta sacrificed himself to protect Yuzuriha

Yuzuriha and Mu Dan as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise episode 12, titled Umbrella and Ink, opened with Mu Dan cutting off Hoko's head. Upon realizing the danger, Yuzuriha tried to run away but was immediately caught by Mu Dan. During this tense situation, Hoko introduced himself and told the Tensen about his beliefs. Upon hearing it, Mu Dan bluntly revealed that the religious beliefs were all a lie to maintain order on the island.

Mu Dan even revealed how the humans who infiltrated the island were either made into Kiyoshi or Tan. Upon hearing Tan, Senta enquired if Mu Dan was speaking about the Elixir of Life. That's when the Tensen revealed that there was no such thing, as consuming Tan did not benefit humans. The humans were shocked by this revelation, which is when Yuzuriha used her jutsu to attack Mu Dan. While the Tensen immediately regenerated, he quite impressed.

Mu Dan then instructed his Kiyoshi to attack Yuzuriha. Upon seeing that Yuzuriha survived the attacks, Mu Dan realized that she could perceive Tao. Thus, he decided to teach her how to master it through their battle. He attacked Sagiri, to demonstrate his usage of Tao, but Senta and Yuzuriha were uninterested in the explanation, and together, they attacked the Tensen. During the fight, Mu Dan noticed how Yuzuriha was close to achieving hojutsu.

Yuzuriha and Senta as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Sagiri then began attacking Mu Dan and cut his stomach in hopes of aiming at his weakness. However, Mu Dan survived the attack as Sagiri hadn't used enough Tao. She then unleashed a burst of Tao and attacked Mu Dan, giving him an unhealing scar. Learning that Sagiri's Tao was toxic to him, Mu Dan went after her. However, he was stopped by Yuzuriha and Senta's combo.

Soon after, Mu Dan dodged his opponents' attacks by floating in the air. He then transformed into his Yin form and attacked his opponents from above. Yuzuriha managed to pull the Tensen down using her mucus strings. Using this opportunity, Senta managed to restrain Mu Dan, while Yamada Asaemon Sagiri dealt the final blow.

Later, when the trio tried to think of their next plan of action, Sagiri asked Senta about his feelings for Yuzuriha. He revealed how he once was an artist, but was forced into becoming a Yamada Asaemon. During that time, he indulged in religions to find a way to justify killing people. However, this led to people perceiving him as a good student, helping him quickly rise up in the ranks.

Shion as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Senta, who led a life where his all decisions were made for him, found Yuzuriha to be a free soul and admired her. Sagiri began feeling the same way about Gabimaru. That's when Mu Dan's corpse began to bloom and sent a stinger toward Yuzuriha. However, Senta sacrificed himself to protect her.

Mu Dan then transformed into his Kishikai form and was about to attack Sagiri and Yuzuriha when Yamada Asaemon Shion arrived in time to cut Mu Dan.

Final thoughts on Hell's Paradise episode 12

Hell's Paradise episode 12 saw Yamada Asaemon Shion arriving to help Yuzuriha and Sagiri. Hence, fans can expect the three humans to fight the Kishikai in the anime's season finale.

The final episode will also most certainly follow up on Gabimaru and his group as they could try to learn more about Tao.

