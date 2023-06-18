Hell's Paradise episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered much attention from fans around the world.

The anticipation for Hell's Paradise episode 12 is growing among viewers after the thrilling conclusion of episode 11. As the series delves deeper into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, excitement and suspense among fans have also increased.

Hell's Paradise episode 12: An intense battle is about to break out between Sagiri’s team and Mu Dan

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 12 is scheduled to air on June 24, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. The upcoming episode will also be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 12:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, June 24

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, June 24

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, June 24

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 24

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 24

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 24

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, June 25

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 11

Ash! @aleafy63 Hell's Paradise Ep-11 “Yin and Yang”~ damn this episode's animation was whole lot better than other episodes~ The strength and weakness acceptance part was amazing! #HellsParadise Hell's Paradise Ep-11 “Yin and Yang”~ damn this episode's animation was whole lot better than other episodes~ The strength and weakness acceptance part was amazing! #HellsParadise https://t.co/peUAFTJ83R

Hell's Paradise episode 11 started with Chobei coming back to life and battling against the Doshi. Along the way, Chobei evolved and adapted the ability to regenerate, producing great battle power. He also discovered the Tao and defeated the Doshi with it. However, Toma worried about Chobei transforming into another entity.

Meanwhile, Gabimaru and Gantetsusai engaged in a separate battle against the Shoshins. Suddenly, a Doshi appeared and swiped Mei off Gantetsusai’s shoulder. The Doshi revealed that Mei was similar to Lord Tensen. She was driven away by Rein for having only the Yin capability, whereas Lord Tensen held both Yin and Yang, due to which, they could transfer genders as they liked. To use Mei’s Yin power to master Tao, the Doshi wanted her back.

However, the fact that the Doshi had to be intimate with Mei was disgusting to Gabimaru and Gantetsusai. They again engaged in a fierce battle to protect Mei, in which Gabimaru was able to discover his Tao through the explanation. The episode concluded with Sagiri, Yuzuriha, Senta, and Hoko entering through the gate of Horai and being confronted by one of the Lord Tensen, Mu Dan, who decapitated Hoko with a flicking hand sign.

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 12?

PLAT5K @PLAT5K #HellsParadise ). Mu Dan vs our other group to end the season at dusk is gonna be awesome (hopefully) #Jigokuraku episode 11: 11:/10🗣️ I’m loving the way the music and vibe changes when a character learns tao a LOT (also loved the Chobe and fuchi laugh). Mu Dan vs our other group to end the season at dusk is gonna be awesome (hopefully) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #HellsParadise #Jigokuraku episode 11: 11:/10🗣️ I’m loving the way the music and vibe changes when a character learns tao a LOT (also loved the Chobe and fuchi laugh💀). Mu Dan vs our other group to end the season at dusk is gonna be awesome (hopefully) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PTWUjk6eV1

In Hell's Paradise episode 12, viewers can expect to witness another nail-biting battle between Sagiri’s team and Mu Dan. The battle against Mu Dan will not be an easy one for Sagiri’s team. They are likely to struggle, and it is possible that one of them may lose their life against the formidable Mu Dan. The fight will also push the limits of Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Senta further to win the battle.

Furthermore, Hell's Paradise episode 12 will showcase more skills of Yuzuriha and Sagiri. Also, Senta’s skill may be revealed in the upcoming battle against Mu Dan. As they are likely to struggle against Mu Dan, they may get help from an unexpected ally. As Yamada Asaemon Shion and Nurugai are now roaming around the island, they may play the role of unexpected allies to save Sagiri and others from being annihilated.

